‘Protection of roti, beti and maati biggest issue in Jharkhand election': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that infiltration remains the biggest election issue in Jharkhand. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a poll rally in Deoghar district's Sarath.(X/BJP)

Addressing a poll rally in Deoghar district's Sarath, Modi claimed that the tribal population in Santhal has been reduced to half and urged the people of Jharkhand to protect their tribal families. Follow Jharkhand elections LIVE updates here.

"Wherever I have travelled in Jharkhand, the biggest worry has been about infiltration...As per the data available, the tribal population in Santhal has reduced to half...We have to protect our tribal families and every Jharkhandi from this," Modi said.

The prime minister's remarks came even as voting continues in 43 out of the 81 constituencies in phase 1 of the Jharkhand assembly elections. Elections for the Jharkhand assembly are being held in two phases on November 13 and 20, with the vote count scheduled for November 23.

During Wednesday's rally, Prime Minister Modi also alleged that a “huge conspiracy” is underway to change the identity of Jharkhand. He also blamed the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)- Congress government for making infiltrators permanent residents in the state.

"Under JMM-Congress, every wrong thing was done to make these infiltrators permanent residents in the state. These infiltrators snatched your jobs and 'roti'. JMM govt said in court that there has been infiltration in the state...The protection of roti, beti and maati is the biggest issue in this election. I assure you that BJP will protect them," Modi said, according to ANI.

PM Modi targets Congress



Further, he also accused the Congress of insulting tribals and claimed that the party wants to end reservation for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC).

“…When the BJP decided to make a tribal daughter the President of India, Congress tried its best to defeat her. Even today they insult President Murmu,” Modi was quoted as saying by ANI.

“Congress has dangerous intentions. Congress ka 'shehzada' has made it clear that they want to end reservation for SC/ST & OBC,” he added.