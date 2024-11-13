Jharkhand election 2024 live updates: Phase 1 polling for 43 seats today, 638 candidates in fray
Jharkhand Election 2024: Elections to the 81-member state legislative assembly in Jharkhand began with polling across 43 assembly constituencies on Wednesday, November 13. The 43 constituencies include 17 general seats, 20 reserved for Scheduled Tribes, and six for Scheduled Castes. The remaining 38 seats will vote in phase two polling on November 20....Read More
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has made elaborate security arrangements as 950 polling booths have been identified as “sensitive” across 31 constituencies. The mock poll began at 5.30am, with regular polling set to begin at 7am and continue till 5pm. The voting will end at 4pm at “sensitive” booths.
A total of 638 candidates, including 73 women, are contesting for 43 seats in the first phase. In the previous assembly election, Hemant Soren's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha won 30 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party won 25 and Congress bagged 16 seats. A coalition of the JMM, Congress, and the RJD formed the government after the last Assembly elections, with Hemant Soren becoming the chief minister.
“All basic facilities, including drinking water, toilets, and web-casting facilities, are available at all polling stations. All preparations are in place for polling. Security and CAPF deployed at polling stations. All rules and regulations laid down by the Election Commission are being followed,” said Returning Officer for the Ranchi Assembly constituency, Utkarsh Kumar.
In the election manifesto, the BJP-led NDA listed out 25 promises. Among them is the vow to “drive out infiltrators” coming from Bangladesh into the state. The party also promised to implement a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), with a promise to protect identities of tribal communities.
The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) promised 33% reservation to women in government jobs, in addition to focusing on nine areas, including education, agriculture, and tribal rights. The Congress promised 250 units of free electricity, a caste-based census and the filling up of all vacant government posts within a year. Both parties are part of the INDIA-bloc, which includes the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and CPI(ML).
Amit Shah urges voters for 'roti-beti-mati'
Union Home Minister Amit Shah appealed to voters in Jharkhand to cast their votes in record numbers.
“I appeal to all the voters going to vote in the first phase of Jharkhand to cast record votes for the creation of a corruption, infiltration and appeasement free and developed Jharkhand. Vote in large numbers for the protection of tribal identity, security of women and employment for the youth in Jharkhand. Today, first vote for Roti-Beti-Mati and then have refreshments,” Shah wrote in a post on X.
Mock polling complete in polling booths
Poll officials conducted mock polling at various polling stations across the state. "We started the mock poll at 5:30 am. Our agents are here. We are fully prepared, and all voters are welcome," said Presiding Officer Nitasha at Polling Booth Number 291, while speaking to ANI.
JMM confident of receiving people's blessings
JMM spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya expressed confidence in victory before voting in the phase one assembly election.
“We will get full blessings and there will be no shortage of love and support. We receive votes,” he said.
Hemant Soren-led JMM is part of an alliance that includes Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and CPI(ML).
ED arrests three in money laundering linked to 'illegal' infiltration case
The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday arrested three people over alleged money laundering linked to 'illegal' infiltration case.
"Incriminating" items like fake Aadhaar cards, forged passports, illegal arms, immovable property documents, cash, jewellery, printing paper and machines and blank proforma used for forging Aadhaar ID were recovered during the raids carried out at a total of 17 places in the two neighbouring states by the ED's Ranchi office," the federal agency said in a statement.
Alleged ‘illegal’ infiltration remained a major issue raised by the NDA in its election campaign in Jharkhand.