Nitish Kumar tries to touch PM Modi's feet on stage | Watch

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday attempted to touch Prime Minister Narendra Modi's feet on stage during an event in Darbhanga. The video of the incident has gone viral. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Bihar's Darbhanga.(PTI)

The video shows PM Modi inviting Nitish Kumar to take a seat right by him. The Bihar chief minister then gestured to touch his feet. PM Modi, however, quickly stood up and stopped him from touching his feet. PM Modi later shook hands with Nitish Kumar.

PM Modi is just a year older than the seasoned Bihar politician.

This isn’t the first occasion the JD(U) founder has tried to touch PM Modi's feet. Back in June, during a gathering in the Central Hall of Parliament, he surprised attendees by attempting to touch the Prime Minister’s feet.

Earlier, in April, at a Lok Sabha campaign rally in Nawada, he had briefly done the same, showcasing a notable gesture of respect that caught many by surprise.

'Nitish Babu...': What PM Modi said about Bihar CM

Prime Minister Modi reached Bihar's Darbhanga to lay the foundation stone for an AIIMS and inaugurated projects worth more than ₹12,000 crore.

During the event, the PM showered accolades on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, praising the alliance partner for bringing in good governance in a state which was previously reeling under "jungle raj".

"Nitish Babu has set up a model of sushasan (good governance). No praise is too high for him (jitni sarahana ki jaae kam hai) for his contribution in pulling Bihar out of the era of jungle raj. Now, under the NDA's double engine government, the state is making rapid, all-round progress," Modi said.