Conmen defrauding people through online dating apps, warns Interpol
International police organisation Interpol has issued a notice to its 194 member countries, including India, saying conmen were defrauding people using online dating apps while asking their users to be sceptical and vigilant about getting into relationships through these applications.
“Interpol’s Financial Crimes unit had received reports from around the world of this scam and is encouraging dating app users to be vigilant, be sceptical, and be safe when entering into online relationships. This has become especially important as people turn to online interactions during the Covid-19 pandemic,” an Interpol statement said.
The Central Bureau of Investigation, which is the nodal agency of Interpol in India, will alert the states about the International police organisation’s Purple Notice for awareness about the online dating scam. A Purple Notice is issued to seek or provide information on modus operandi, objects, devices, and concealment methods criminals use.
Also read | Pakistan left swipes dating apps including Tinder, says it’s immoral content
Interpol said the threat involves taking advantage of people’s vulnerabilities as they look for potential matches, and luring them into a sophisticated fraud scheme. “In the initial stages, an artificial romance is established via a dating app. Once communication becomes regular and a certain level of trust is established, criminals share investment tips with their victims and encourage them to join a scheme. Victims download a trading app and open an account, buy various financial products and work their way up a so-called investment chain, all under the watchful eye of their new ‘friend’.” The statement said they are made to believe they can reach Gold or VIP status. “As is often the case with such fraud schemes, everything is made to look legitimate. Screenshots are provided, domain names are eerily similar to real websites, and customer service agents pretend to help victims choose the right products. One day, however, all contact stops, and victims are locked out of the account. They’re left confused, hurt, and worried that they’ll never see their money again.”
Interpol has also provided tips to ensure safe online dating.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi Police issue notice to 20 farmer leaders, ask them to reply within 3 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Republic Day violence: Amit Shah to visit injured police officers today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Conmen defrauding people through online dating apps, warns Interpol
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
70% of India's Covid-19 cases from Maharashtra, Kerala: Harsh Vardhan
- Harsh Vardhan said that 147 districts in the nation have not seen a case of Covid-19 in last 7 days.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha couple forced to perform symbolic last rites of son with rare disorder
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India reports 11,666 new cases in 24 hours, active cases below 1.74 lakh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers' protest: NH-24, route connecting Delhi with Ghaziabad opened
- Announcing the decision to end the protest, BKU (Bhanu) president Thakur Bhanu Pratap Singh told reporters that he was deeply pained by whatever happened during the tractor rally in Delhi on Republic Day.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttar Pradesh to complete Covid vaccination of health workers by Feb 5
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Yogi Adityanath calls for generous donations for Ayodhya Ram temple construction
- The Gorakhpur temple trust has donated ₹50 lakh and ₹51 lakh has been donated by Gorakhnath temple in Devipatan, said a spokesperson of the Goraknath temple trust.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Island tourism, deep-sea mining highlights of India’s Blue Economy policy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Cold wave likely to persist over northwest India
- Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 AM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Who is former gangster Lakha Sidhana, accused of R-Day violence?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cold wave likely to persist over NW India till Sunday: IMD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nearly 3 lakh people vaccinated on Day 12 of Covid-19 inoculation drive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ayodhya Dhannipur mosque complex layout ready for submission
- The Dhannipur project includes a mosque, hospital, museum, library, community kitchen, Indo-Islamic cultural research centre and a publication house.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox