Constable accidentally shoots himself, dies in Dibrugarh: Police

Silchar: A police constable died on Sunday after he accidentally shot himself while cleaning his service rifle in Assam's Dibrugarh district, said police. Madhab Chutia joined the Assam Police in 2009

The superintendent of police (SP) of Dibrugarh, Rakesh Reddy, said that Madhab Chutia was posted as a personal security officer (PSO) to additional SP (crime) Sizal Agarwal.

“He was cleaning his service rifle at his quarter when he accidentally shot himself in the chest around 8 am. He was taken to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) where the doctors declared him dead,” Reddy told HT on Sunday.

Agarwal said that Chutia joined the Assam Police in 2009 and was working as a constable for several years.

“He joined the service at an early age and was a very efficient policeman. We are saddened by this unfortunate incident,” she said.

The body was sent for a postmortem examination, she added.