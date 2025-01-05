Constable accidentally shoots himself, dies in Dibrugarh: Police
ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
Jan 05, 2025 03:52 PM IST
Silchar: A police constable in Dibrugarh, Assam, died after accidentally shooting himself while cleaning his rifle. He was 34 and joined in 2009.
Silchar: A police constable died on Sunday after he accidentally shot himself while cleaning his service rifle in Assam’s Dibrugarh district, said police.
The superintendent of police (SP) of Dibrugarh, Rakesh Reddy, said that Madhab Chutia was posted as a personal security officer (PSO) to additional SP (crime) Sizal Agarwal.
“He was cleaning his service rifle at his quarter when he accidentally shot himself in the chest around 8 am. He was taken to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) where the doctors declared him dead,” Reddy told HT on Sunday.
Agarwal said that Chutia joined the Assam Police in 2009 and was working as a constable for several years.