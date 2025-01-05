Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jan 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Constable accidentally shoots himself, dies in Dibrugarh: Police

ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
Jan 05, 2025 03:52 PM IST

Silchar: A police constable in Dibrugarh, Assam, died after accidentally shooting himself while cleaning his rifle. He was 34 and joined in 2009.

Silchar: A police constable died on Sunday after he accidentally shot himself while cleaning his service rifle in Assam’s Dibrugarh district, said police.

Madhab Chutia joined the Assam Police in 2009 (Getty image)
Madhab Chutia joined the Assam Police in 2009 (Getty image)

The superintendent of police (SP) of Dibrugarh, Rakesh Reddy, said that Madhab Chutia was posted as a personal security officer (PSO) to additional SP (crime) Sizal Agarwal.

“He was cleaning his service rifle at his quarter when he accidentally shot himself in the chest around 8 am. He was taken to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) where the doctors declared him dead,” Reddy told HT on Sunday.

Agarwal said that Chutia joined the Assam Police in 2009 and was working as a constable for several years.

Also Read: CISF jawan allegedly shoots self at Surat airport, dies: Police

“He joined the service at an early age and was a very efficient policeman. We are saddened by this unfortunate incident,” she said.

The body was sent for a postmortem examination, she added.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 05, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On