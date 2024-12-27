Constable dies by suicide at India-Pak border

A 44-year-old BSF constable in Rajasthan died by suicide while on duty near the Indo-Pakistan border; police have initiated an investigation.
BARMER: A 44-year-old Border Security Force (BSF) constable posted in Shahgarh area of Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district, died by suicide on Thursday, a police officer said.
The officer said the deceased, a resident of Hoshiarpur in Punjab, was deployed along the Indo-Pakistan border.
Shahgarh police station in-charge Babu Ram said the BSF personnel was on duty when he turned the service weapon upon himself. His colleagues who came to the spot after hearing the gunshot found him unresponsive, he said.