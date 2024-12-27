Constable dies by suicide at India-Pak border

BARMER: A 44-year-old Border Security Force (BSF) constable posted in Shahgarh area of Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district, died by suicide on Thursday, a police officer said. Constable shoots himself while on duty at India-Pak border, police suspect suicide (Representative photo)

The officer said the deceased, a resident of Hoshiarpur in Punjab, was deployed along the Indo-Pakistan border.

Shahgarh police station in-charge Babu Ram said the BSF personnel was on duty when he turned the service weapon upon himself. His colleagues who came to the spot after hearing the gunshot found him unresponsive, he said.

Police said his body had been sent for autopsy.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290