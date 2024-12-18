New Delhi, TMC MP Derek O'Brien said in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday that the Constitution of India is "more than a book in the library" and it is a "living, breathing document on the streets of India". Constitution a living, breathing document on streets of India: TMC's Derek O'Brien

Referring to the introduction of 'one nation, one election' bill in Lok Sabha, the TMC member said "on a day when we are debating on the Constitution of India", a new bill is introduced there in the noon.

"Bring it, we will fight you. We will defeat you," said O'Brien while participating on 'The Glorious journey of 75 years of Indian Constitution'.

He said the government has brought 'one nation, one election' bill but it can not conduct one election in a state in a single phase.

O'Brien asked the treasury benches to think about federalism and allow the opposition, which does not have it numbers, to have their say.

"What happened on farm bills... 146 MPs were thrown out for criminal bills," he said, adding objection of the opposition was rejected for voting.

Referring to the "struggle" of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, O'Brien narrated the journey of her fight on the streets for people to people, farmers to women.

He also raised the issue of the declining representation of women in Lok Sabha saying in the last Lok Sabha, it was at 14.5 per cent and in the current Lok Sabha, it has come down to 13.5 per cent.

O'Brien alleged that the Centre has copied schemes such as 'Swasthya Sathi' from West Bengal and then renamed as 'Ayushman Bharat.

"But the health card in West Bengal is in the name of the woman of the house," he said.

P P Suneer of the CPI said the government says about 'Sabka sath, sabka vikas' but there is discrimination among Dalits, Adivasis and minorities.

M Rao Yadav Beedha of the TDP said according to the Constitution, all are equal before law and added that he has no hesitation in mentioning that all are not equal in getting the fruits of freedom.

He said representation of the weaker sections is improving but at a slow pace. However, their share in the wealth is small and disproportionately low, he added.

P Girirajan of the DMK said the BJP is purchasing and poaching the MLAs in the states to topple the duly elected government. The post of governor is being misused in all opposition-ruled states, he alleged.

