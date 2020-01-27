‘Constitution in danger,’ says Yashwant Sinha on Republic Day

india

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 00:48 IST

Former Union finance minister Yashwant Sinha, who is out on a 3000 km Gandhi Peace March, arrived in Uttar Pradesh on the Republic Day and said the country’s constitution was in danger as attempts were being made to divide the country on religious lines.

Sinha also unfurled a 158 ft tri-colour along with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Etawah.

“We are out to spread the message of peace, non violence. The reason we decided to take out a yatra is because the country’s constitution, its democracy is in danger. There appears to be great unrest. The farmers are unhappy and there are protests everywhere,” Sinha said.

Sinha had begun his peace march with supporters on January 9 from Mumbai. So far he has covered Rajasthan, Haryana and has now entered UP. The yatra would conclude at Delhi’s Rajghat on January 30.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said, “Hatred for each other is developing among the masses and this needs to be checked. In a democracy, each of us have a right to be heard. If the people are unhappy over something the government needs to hear them.”

Akhilesh added that some people from Gujarat, unlike Mahatma Gandhi, were dividing the country.

“There was one Mahatma who started from Gujarat and breathed his last on the banks of the Yamuna. Then there are another set of people, who too have come from Gujarat and are now settled on the banks of the Yamuna. But these people today want to divide the country,” said Akhilesh.

Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated on 30 January 1948 in the compound of Birla House (now Gandhi Smriti), a large mansion in New Delhi.