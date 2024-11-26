Constitution is a guide to our present and future, says Modi

NEW DELHI Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the 75th Constitution Day program, at Supreme Court, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI PHOTO)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday emphasised that the spirit of “Nation First” will ensure the enduring relevance of India’s Constitution for centuries, as he highlighted the extension of the Constitution to Jammu and Kashmir—where Constitution Day was celebrated for the first time this year—and asserted India’s firm resolve to respond decisively to threats from terror organisations.

Speaking at the Constitution Day celebrations hosted by the Supreme Court, Modi called the Constitution a living document that reflects the aspirations of a vibrant and evolving nation.

“Our Constitution is not just a lawyer’s document; it is a spirit—a spirit of the age” said the PM, paying tribute to the framers of the Constitution while adding that their vision gave India the flexibility to adapt the document to meet contemporary challenges while remaining true to its foundational principles.

Addressing a distinguished gathering that included Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, senior Supreme Court judges -- justices Bhushan R Gavai and Surya Kant, attorney general R Venkataramani and other legal luminaries, Modi underlined the Constitution’s role in guiding India through difficult times, from the Emergency to the complex sociopolitical transformations over 75 years.

Highlighting the flexibility and foresight embedded in the Constitution, Modi said that the makers of the Constitution understood that India’s dreams and aspirations would evolve over time, adding that the document serves not just as a record of laws but as a “living, continuously flowing stream” that adapts to the nation’s changing needs. “Our Constitution is a guide to our present and our future...it has met every need and expectation of the country,” he said.

Modi maintained that it was only through the power of this document that Jammu and Kashmir (which had its separate Constitution until August 5, 2019, when the special status of the erstwhile state was abrogated) had been fully integrated into the constitutional framework. “It is only by the power granted by the Constitution that the Constitution framed by Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar was in force even in Jammu and Kashmir today. Today for the first time, Constitution Day was celebrated in Jammu & Kashmir,” he added.

In a solemn reflection, Modi also linked Constitution Day to the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, paying homage to the victims. He reassured the nation of India’s steadfastness in safeguarding its security. “India will give a befitting reply to every terror organisation that threatens its security and integrity,” asserted Modi, connecting this resolve to the duties enshrined in the Constitution.

Pointing out the cultural ethos captured in the Constitution’s original manuscript, Modi noted the inclusion of illustrations depicting figures such as Lord Ram, Goddess Sita, the Buddha, and Guru Gobind Singh, and added that these images symbolise the deep connection between our Constitution and India’s timeless human values. “Human values are the basis of today’s Indian policies and decisions”, said the PM.

He further noted that the government’s recent legal and policy reforms, including the introduction of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (which has replaced the Colonial-era Indian Penal Code from July 1), reflected this ethos by shifting from a punitive to a justice-based system.

Modi outlined the government’s efforts to uphold the constitutional promise of social justice and equality as he referred to the Women’s Reservation Bill as a historic step toward greater political representation for women and highlighted measures aimed at empowering marginalised communities, including third-gender individuals and differently abled citizens.

He also praised transformative initiatives such as the opening of over 530 million Jan Dhan bank accounts, providing 120 million households with tap water connections, and ensuring affordable health care through Ayushman Bharat. These steps, he said, were part of a broader mission to enhance the ease of living for citizens and fulfill the constitutional commitment to dignity and equality.

The PM underscored the importance of infrastructure and technological development in realising the aspirations of a “Viksit Bharat” (Developed India). From electrifying remote villages to providing high-speed broadband in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands through underwater optical fibre cables, Modi highlighted projects that have brought modern connectivity to previously underserved areas.

“Rapid development of modern infrastructure is a great necessity for the development of the country. The completion of infrastructure projects on time ensures saving of money as well as ensuring the utility of the project itself,” said Modi. He added that infrastructure projects were regularly reviewed using the PRAGATI platform, chaired by the PM himself, and more than ₹18 lakh crore worth of projects were reviewed and the obstacles facing them were removed. “These efforts are ensuring the progress of the country as well as strengthening the basic spirit of the Constitution,” he said.

Modi also referenced the aspirational districts program, which has transformed some of India’s most underdeveloped regions, and the PM Swamitva Yojana, which uses drone technology to provide legal land records to rural households.

Concluding his address, Modi invoked the words of Dr Rajendra Prasad, the first President of India, who had emphasised the need for honest leadership prioritizing the nation’s interests. Echoing this sentiment, Modi said: “The spirit of ‘Nation First’ will keep the Constitution alive for centuries.”

In a reflective tone, PM Modi also acknowledged the limits set by the Constitution on his authority. “Samvidhan ne mujhe jo kaam diya hai, maine ussi maryada mein rehne ka prayas kiya hai. Maine koi encroachment ki koshish nahin ki hai (I have always tried to work within the boundaries prescribed by our Constitution and have never attempted any encroachment),” he said.

Even as the PM did not elaborate on his remarks that came at the end of his address, he added: “Maine apne maryaadaon ko sambhalte hue apni baat ko rakha hai. Yahan to ishara hi karna hota hai, zyada kuch kehne ki zarurat nahin hoti hai (one only needs to hint; there is no need to say much here).”