Home / India News / ‘Constitution is supreme…’: P Chidambaram dismisses Vice President's remarks

‘Constitution is supreme…’: P Chidambaram dismisses Vice President's remarks

india news
Updated on Jan 12, 2023 10:50 AM IST

Pointing out the features of the ‘basic structure doctrine’, the former Union minister said it prevents a “majoritarian-driven assault" on the principles of the Constitution.

P Chidambaram refutes Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's "Parliament is supreme" remark.(Hindustan Times)
P Chidambaram refutes Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's "Parliament is supreme" remark.(Hindustan Times)
BySnehashish Roy

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday dismissed Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's “Parliament is supreme” claim and said that it is the Constitution that is supreme. Pointing out the features of the ‘basic structure doctrine’, the former Union minister said it prevents a “majoritarian-driven assault" on the principles of the Constitution.

"The Hon'ble Chairman of the Rajya Sabha is wrong when he says that Parliament is supreme. It is the Constitution that is supreme. The "basic structure" doctrine was evolved in order to prevent a majoritarian-driven assault on the foundational principles of the Constitution," he said in a series of tweets.

Read| Supreme Court’s ‘basic structure’ verdict set bad precedent: Dhankhar

The basic structure doctrine provides power to the Supreme Court to dismiss any law if it is found to be unconstitutional. It prevents the legislature or executive to change the basic structure of the Constitution.

Citing an example, Chidambaram said majority vote of the Parliament votes for presidential system of government, over the current parliamentary system, cannot be treated as valid.

“Suppose Parliament, by a majority, voted to convert the parliamentary system into a Presidential system. Or repeal the State List in Schedule VII and take away the exclusive legislative powers of the States. Would such amendments be valid?” he asked. He also added that turning down the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) Act doesn't disprove the basic structure doctrine. "After the NJAC Act was struck down, nothing prevented the Government from introducing a new Bill. The striking down of one Act does not mean that the "basic structure" doctrine is wrong," he said.

Read| P Chidambaram's 'goli maaro...' jibe at Anurag Thakur over Congress yatra remark

The Rajya Sabha Chairman earlier said he doesn't subscribe to the Kesavananda Bharti case ruling, which said that Parliament can amend the Constitution, however it cannot change its basic structure. "If any institution on any basis strikes down the law passed by parliament then it will not be good for democracy and would be difficult to say we are a democratic nation," he said addressing the 83rd All India Presiding Officers Conference in Jaipur.

Chidambaram raised concern over Dhankhar's comments and said his views should “warn every Constitution-loving citizen to be alert to the dangers ahead”.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Snehashish Roy

    Snehashish is a content producer at Hindustan Times. A driven journalist with hands-on experience in print, digital and broadcast. A Jadavpur University alumnus who believes everything is come-at-able.

Topics
p. chidambaram indian constitution rajya sabha parliament + 2 more
p. chidambaram indian constitution rajya sabha parliament + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out