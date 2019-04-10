‘Contempt of court’: Sitharaman jabs Rahul Gandhi on SC’s Rafale decision

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday hit back at Congress president Rahul Gandhi, saying the latter’s comments on Rafale review petition amount to contempt of the Supreme Court.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi thanked the Supreme Court for rejecting the Centre’s objections over the admissibility of the “leaked” documents cited by petitions seeking a review of the Rafale verdict of December 2018.

Addressing mediapersons in Amethi, he said, “The Prime Minister has been claiming that the Supreme Court had given him a clean chit on the Rafale deal. The Supreme Court has clarified and has begun an investigation into the Rafale deal.”

Mocking the Congress chief, Sitharaman, at a press conference, said the Congress party wants to “perpetrate their own lies”. She further added that Gandhi’s comments are not based on the facts.

The Defence Minister accused Rahul Gandhi of attributing words to the apex court. She also accused Gandhi of repeating half-truths which are told to him.

“We all know Congress president probably doesn’t even read even half a paragraph, but here, by saying that the court has accepted and by also saying that the court has said ‘Chowkidaar chor hai,’ these verge on contempt of court,said Sithatraman

“The person who himself is on bail and violates every norm of political decency, is alleging things which the court has never said,” said Sitharaman.

