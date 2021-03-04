Content on Demand service in trains to be launched this month: Official
- To ensure buffer-free services, media servers will be placed inside coaches, RailTel CMD Puneet Chawla said in a press briefing.
The much awaited Content on Demand (CoD) service in trains will be launched this month, a senior official of Railway PSU RailTel said on Thursday.
The service involves infotainment in moving trains by providing preloaded multilingual content which will include movies, news, music videos, and general entertainment.
To ensure buffer-free services, media servers will be placed inside coaches, RailTel CMD Puneet Chawla said in a press briefing.
Passengers will be able to enjoy high-quality buffer-free streaming across personal devices and the content will be periodically refreshed.
The service will be rolled out onboard 8,731 trains including 5,723 suburban trains and more than 5,952 wi-fi-enabled railway stations.
Pilot implementation in a Rajdhani and an AC suburban rake over Western Railway is in the final stage of completion and testing.
The revenue share of Railway and RailTel is 50:50 with the PSU expecting an annual revenue of at least ₹60 crore from the initiative.
RailTel has roped in Margo Networks, a subsidiary of Zee Entertainment, to provide the CoD service in trains and railway stations.
The project will be implemented in two years and the content will be made available both in paid and unpaid formats for a contract period of 10 years which includes first two years of implementation.
With an aim to generate more non-fare revenue, the Railway Board has entrusted RailTel with providing the CoD service to passengers in trains.
"Content on Demand will be available from this month and it will not only improve passenger experience but also increase non-fare revenue through multiple monetisation models," Chawla said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meerut firing: Police identify 1 accused; girl, hit by gunshot, stable
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Content on Demand service in trains to be launched this month: Official
- To ensure buffer-free services, media servers will be placed inside coaches, RailTel CMD Puneet Chawla said in a press briefing.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Defiant Kerala govt says KIIFB officials won’t appear for questioning by ED
- Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac said the timing of the ED’s notice was deliberate since the masala bonds were floated two years ago.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Dhaka, Jaishankar stresses India's help during coronavirus pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami calls for party workers to work towards AIADMk govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
National Safety Day 2021: 'Sadak Suraksha' theme to be observed this year
- This year, the focus of National Safety Day is on road safety and the theme is ‘Sadak Suraksha’ (road safety).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India’s defence budget for domestic buys to fund fighters, tanks, missiles
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tripura Christians seek change in TTAADC poll date as it clashes with Easter day
- The TTAADC has 30 seats, of which 28 are elected and two are nominated.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ajit Pawar removes doctor who allegedly tried to molest patient
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi HC dismisses plea claiming unsolicited emails sent by central govt depts
- A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh said the simple mechanism available with the petitioner is to unsubscribe to those emails.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Just an employee of Amazon, not a producer': Aparna Purohit says in SC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi HC seeks details on capacity to manufacture Covid-19 vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India proposes inclusion of Chabahar port in international north-south corridor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
J-K LG Manoj Sinha gets 1st Covid-19 vaccine dose, urges people to follow suit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Need regulations for OTT platforms, some even showing porn: SC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox