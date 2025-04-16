Continue probe in Muda case: Court to Lokayukta

A special court on Tuesday asked the Lokayukta to continue with its investigation into irregularities in land management in Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), in which the BJP alleged chief minister Siddaramaiah’s family to be one of the beneficiaries. It also allowed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to file a counter to the Lokayukta report. The Lokayukta in its report gave clean chit to the CM and his wife Parvathi in the case of purchase of land by Parvathi’s brother (ANI)

The Lokayukta in its report gave clean chit to the CM and his wife Parvathi in the case of purchase of land by Parvathi’s brother, which was later acquired by MUDA, and in return the CM’s wife received land and compensation as per MUDA’s 50:50 policy.

The B report filed by the Lokayukta police was challenged in the court by social activist Snehamayi Krishna. He contended that the Lokayukta had overlooked some key aspects of the case and asked the court to direct the Lokayukta to re-investigate the case.

“The Lokayukta officers projecting the report as final report but actually it is interim report,” he said, adding that the officials made all efforts to shield the chief minister.

The special court for elected representatives on Tuesday did not issue any final decision regarding the B Report submitted by the Lokayukta concerning allegations of misconduct and posted the case for the next hearing scheduled for May 7.

Judge Santosh Gajanana Bhatt, presiding over the special court, instructed the Lokayukta police to continue their investigation, following a request made by the agency. He stated that the court would issue further orders after a complete report is submitted.

“The investigation is not completed in the case. The ED can also file separate objection to the B report,” he said.

Earlier, the Mysuru division of the Lokayukta police had submitted an initial report based on its inquiry into allegations against Siddaramaiah and three others.

The court also opined that the probe should not be limited to just four people and instructed the Lokayukta police to investigate all involved parties and submit a comprehensive report.

The case pertains to alleged irregularities in the allotment of sites by the MUDA, in which CM Siddaramaiah has been accused of misusing his position. The allegations suggested that residential sites were allotted in violation of norms and procedures, potentially benefiting certain individuals, including Siddaramaiah’s family members.

The complaint filed by activist Snehamaayi Krishna prompted the Lokayukta to initiate an investigation. A ‘B Report’—essentially a closure report indicating no evidence of wrongdoing—was later filed, stating there was no sufficient material to prosecute the accused. However, this report has now been contested, with both the ED and the complainant arguing that crucial aspects of the case were overlooked or insufficiently examined.

