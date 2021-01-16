Controversy after TMC MLA’s name crops up in list of Covid vaccine recipients
A controversy erupted even before the vaccination drive could take off in West Bengal after the name of a legislator of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) figured in the list of health workers who were to receive the Covid-19 shots on Saturday.
TMC MLA Sourav Chakraborty later dropped out, after questions were raised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The ruling TMC said that it was an error, which has been rectified.
Chakraborty, a TMC MLA from Alipurduar in north Bengal, holds a PhD degree. His name was the first in the list of health care workers who were to receive the vaccine at Alipurduar district hospital.
“There must have been a communication gap on the part of the district health department as I hold a PhD degree and I am also the chairman of Rogi Kalyan Samiti (patient welfare committee) in the district hospital. The moment I came to know that my name figured in the list of health workers, I contacted the district chief medical officer of health (CMOH) and refused to take the vaccine. I am at Alipurduar district hospital overseeing the vaccination programme,” said Chakraborty.
But the BJP took potshots at the TMC.
“The MLA must have tried to hoodwink people by getting the first vaccine as he holds a doctorate degree and is not a doctor. As the news became public, the ruling TMC and Chakraborty in particular have been ridiculed by common people,” said Ganga Prasad Sharma, BJP Alipurduar district committee president.
The chief medical officer for health of Alipurduar, Girish Chandra Bera, could not be contacted.
“The MLA’s name figured in the list as the chairman of Rogi Kalyan Samiti and as he also writes his name as Dr Chakraborty. The health department should have cross-checked,” said a doctor of the hospital, who didn’t wish to be named.
The TMC leadership downplayed the incident, saying that it was an error that was being blown out of proportion.
“To err is human. As if the BJP leaders do not make any mistakes and are always right. The matter has ended because Chakraborty has himself dropped his name. TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee has strictly directed that only health workers should get the vaccine,” said Tapas Roy, TMC spokesperson and minister.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From Ladakh to Vizag, thousands of military Covid warriors get vaccine jabs
- In the Army alone, a total of 3,129 healthcare workers were vaccinated on the first day, the officials said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
I’ll wait for my turn: Harsh Vardhan’s comeback on why he is not taking vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Famous cardio surgeon receives first vaccine shot in Kerala
- A fellow of three prestigious institutions-- Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh, Royal College of Surgeons of Glasgow and Royal College of Surgeons of London-- he was conferred the Padma Shri in 2011.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu govt doctors' association prez receives 1st dose of Covid-19 vaccine
- President of the Indian Medical Association, Dr J A Jayalal, and a sanitary worker, Muthumari, received the second and third doses respectively in Madurai.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Day of tremendous relief’, says Harsh Vardhan as India vaccinates 165,714
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disruption and diversification major USP of Indian startups: PM Modi
- While firms across the world struggled for survival, an army of startups came up in India during Covid-19 pandemic: PM Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
More people will turn up to get vaccinated, says defence minister Rajnath Singh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi announces 'start-up India seed fund' to support new entrepreneurs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP selects Shahnawaz Hussain as nominee for Bihar MLC polls
- A former civil aviation minister, Shahnawaz Hussain was recently sent to helm the party’s campaign for the DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir along with Union Minister of home for finance Anurag Thakur.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
35-year-old sanitation worker first to get Covid-19 vaccine in Meghalaya
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccine is completely safe, says doctor who got first jab in Gujarat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Will never allow interference in domestic politics': Nepalese foreign minister
- Gyawali said his country has “excellent” ties with India and China and seeks to improve connectivity and economic ties with both.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AIIMS worker, 34, is first in India to get Covid-19 vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Co-WIN: Everything to know about the app behind India’s Covid-19 vaccine program
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Demand to set new rules, SOPs for vaccinated travellers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox