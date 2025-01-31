Mahakumbh Nagar, The appointment of former Bollywood actress Mamta Kulkarni as a Mahamandaleshwar of the Kinnar Akhara has sparked a controversy with the "founder" of the akhara opposing her inclusion. Controversy over Mamta Kulkarni as Mahamandaleshwar, seer opposes inclusion in Kinnar Akhara

Rishi Ajay Das, who claims to be the founder of the Kinnar Akhara, on Friday opposed her inclusion and announced the removal of Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Laxmi Narayan Tripathi from her position.

On January 24, Kulkarni, 52, was officially anointed as Mahamandaleshwar in the presence of Juna Akhara's Mahamandaleshwar Swami Mahendranand Giri, Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Laxmi Narayan Tripathi and other Kinnar Mahamandaleshwars.

Kulkarni was renamed Yamai Mamta Nand Giri and five others were also given the Mahamandaleshwar title on the occasion.

At a press conference in his camp, Ajay Das declared, "Laxmi Narayan Tripathi is being removed from the position of Acharya Mahamandaleshwar of the Kinnar Akhara. She disregarded the principles of Sanatan Dharma and national interest by appointing Mamta Kulkarni, who has been accused in a case of sedition, as a Mahamandaleshwar without following the Akhara's traditions."

Shortly after Ajay Das's announcement, Tripathi held a press conference, refuting his claims.

"Only those who are part of my board and system can remove me," she asserted.

Tripathi defended Kulkarni's appointment, stating, "Mamta Kulkarni is and will remain a Mahamandaleshwar. There are no charges against her anymore. All cases have been dismissed. Our legal team will take action against Ajay Das."

She further alleged, "We had expelled Ajay Das in 2017. He then chose a household life and misappropriated Kinnar Akhara's funds during the 2016 Ujjain Kumbh. In the 2019 Prayagraj Kumbh, our akhara officially allied with Juna Akhara and we accepted Mahant Hari Giri as our guru."

Tripathi questioned Ajay Das' authority to take decisions, stating, "We are disciples of our guru. Ajay Das writes 'Rishi' before his name but he married Archana Das and their daughter's name is Kanak. Who is he to make decisions about Kinnar Akhara at Pilot Baba's camp?"

Tripathi dismissed Ajay Das' claim of founding the akhara, saying if he were the founder, he would be there with them.

"Our constitution allows both men and women to be part of the Akhara. The true founders of Kinnar Akhara include me, Durga Das and 22 organisations from across India."

Earlier, Kinnar Kathavachak Himangi Sakhi Maa had also objected to Kulkarni's appointment, accusing the Akhara of seeking publicity.

"The Kinnar Akhara was created for the transgender community. If they are appointing people from all backgrounds as Mahamandaleshwar, then why call it 'Kinnar Akhara' at all?" she asked.

She further stated, "The society knows Mamta Kulkarni's past well."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.