Centre-state coordination in fight against Covid-19 great example of federalism: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that coordination between Centre and states in fighting the coronairud disease (Covid-19) pandemic is a great example of federalism. He was speaking after interacting with chief ministers over Covid-19 situation and vaccination roll-out which will start from January 16.
"I'm satisfied that we worked together by standing united in the Covid crisis, quick decisions were taken with full sensitivity. As a result, Covid-19 has not spread in India on the scale, on which it spread anywhere else in the world," said PM Modi.
He also said that besides two already approved made-in-India vaccines, four more are in the pipeline to be rolled out in country.
"Health workers - government as well as private - will be vaccinated first. Sanitation workers, other frontline workers, defence forces, Police and other paramilitary forces will also be vaccinated in the first phase," PM Modi said.
"Around three crore healthcare workers and frontline workers will be vaccinated in the first phase of vaccination. In the second phase, those above 50 years and those under 50 years with co-morbid conditions will be vaccinated," said the Prime Minister.
This was PM Modi's first interaction with chief ministers following the recent approval of two coronavirus vaccines for restricted emergency use by India's drug regulator. The prime minister has often spoken with state chief ministers following the pandemic's outbreak in the country.
India's drugs regulator has approved Oxford vaccine Covishield, being manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country. On Saturday last week, PM Modi had reviewed the status of Covid-19 and vaccine preparedness across states and union territories at a high-level meeting.
The Prime Minister has called it the world's largest inoculation programme.
