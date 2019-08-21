Cop accused in Unnao survivor’s case moves HC

india

New Delhi: An Uttar Pradesh police constable, who has been charged with the alleged murder of the father of the Unnao woman allegedly raped by expelled Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker Kuldeep Singh Sengar and falsely framing him, on Wednesday moved the Delhi High Court challenging the framing of charges against him.

Amir Khan is currently in judicial custody. He sought quashing of framing of charges, including murder and criminal conspiracy against him, contending that the August 13 order in this regard was “illegal, improper, prejudicial and against established principles of criminal procedure code”.

“The trial judge in the impugned proceedings order and charges framed admitted that there is no role of the petitioner in the conspiracy of assaulting the father. Thus, making the police officials including petitioner [Khan] liable for murder is untenable, illegal,” the plea said.

The petition said there was no proximity of events in the alleged murder and the framing cases and they cannot be clubbed and tried jointly. It said the trial court has wrongly clubbed the two cases.

The matter is likely to be heard on Thursday.

