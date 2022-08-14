Home / India News / Cop killed in Kashmir grenade attack

Cop killed in Kashmir grenade attack

india news
Published on Aug 14, 2022 04:20 PM IST
Police said that Tahir Khan was killed hours after a sub-inspector was wounded in an attack on a Central Reserve Police Force bunker in Srinagar
There have been a series of attacks in Jammu & Kashmir. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

A policeman was killed late on Saturday after a grenade was lobbed at a patrol in Jammu & Kashmir’s Kulgam district in the latest in a series of attacks in the run-up to Independence Day celebrations.

Police said that Tahir Khan was killed hours after a sub-inspector was wounded in an attack on a Central Reserve Police Force bunker in Srinagar.

On Thursday, four soldiers, including a junior commissioner officer, were killed and two injured after terrorists attempted to storm an army camp in the Rajouri district.

Khan, who was from Poonch’s Mendhar and joined the Jammu & Kashmir Police in 2019, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Anantnag

Another officer was injured in firing on police personnel near Padshahi Bagh area of Bijbehara in Anantnag on Friday. On Thursday, Mohammad Amrez, a migrant worker from Madhepura in Bihar, was shot dead in the Bandipora district.

Sunday, August 14, 2022
