Cop suspended for misbehaving with 26-year-old techie: Police

ByCoovercolly Indresh
Dec 03, 2024 07:24 AM IST

The woman lodged a complaint with West Division DCP S Girish, who immediately launched an investigation

A police constable of Byatarayanapura police station has been suspended for allegedly harassing a 26-year-old woman during a passport verification at her home, police said on Monday.

Byatarayanapura police inspector B Jeevan said the accused, identified as constable BN Kiran, reportedly made inappropriate remarks and advances toward a techie on November 24. (Representational image)
Byatarayanapura police inspector B Jeevan said the accused, identified as constable BN Kiran, reportedly made inappropriate remarks and advances toward a techie on November 24. (Representational image)

Byatarayanapura police inspector B Jeevan said the accused, identified as constable BN Kiran, reportedly made inappropriate remarks and advances toward a techie on November 24.

“According to the complaint filed by the woman on November 28, Kiran visited her home on November 24 as part of the passport verification process. During these visits, he allegedly behaved indecently and attempted to coerce her into complying with his inappropriate demands,” he said.

He said: “The complainant stated that Kiran, during passport verification, entered her house and partially closed the door, and started making threatening comments, claiming her brother had a criminal record.”

“He also threatened to cancel her passport application unless she cooperated. When the woman refused to close the door, Kiran allegedly did it himself and made an unsettling demand, saying, ‘Don’t tell anyone, I will hug you only once’,” the officer said.

“Upon discovering the woman’s brother was in the house, Kiran reportedly began saying that he was “like her brother” and tried to dismiss his previous behaviour,” he said

The woman lodged a complaint with West Division DCP S Girish, who immediately launched an investigation.

“The constable was suspended by the DCP after the woman’s complaint was found to be true during the internal investigation,” Jeevan said, adding that a departmental inquiry is ongoing.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
