COP28: Overnight consultations held over contentious points in GST text

Overnight consultations between the 2023 UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) presidency and the parties over some of the contentious points in the draft global stocktake (GST) text helped arrive at a “palatable language” to most of them, people aware of the matter said on Wednesday. A pollution pod designed to depict the air quality in New Delhi during the COP28 in Dubai. (REUTERS)

The language on fossil fuels, which was debated the most, has accordingly been changed. It now refers to transitioning away from them in energy systems in a just and equitable manner to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

“The draft also calls for a new round of NDCs [Nationally Determined Contributions] with economy-wide targets to keep the Paris Agreement’s 1.5°C goal in sight. The draft has some specific language on reforming multilateral development banks and on debt burdens…” said one of the people seeking anonymity. “The draft also agrees on the tripling renewable energy and doubling energy efficiency globally goal by 2030 which is an important milestone.”

The person said COP28 President Sultan Al Jaber individually met parties and tried to strike a balance between science and the principles of equity and common but differentiated responsibilities (CBDR). “This is a party-driven multilateral process and it is now up to the parties. As president, they have tried their best to hear out everyone.”

The COP28 presidency has called for a plenary on Wednesday morning even as the GST text from the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change was expected anytime.

Developing countries and petrostates have been wary of committing to the phase-out of fossil fuels. The wealthier nations have also failed to deliver on their obligation of providing climate finance.

The blocs are almost split between developing and developed nations. Both sides agree that the ultimate goal of keeping average temperatures from exceeding 1.5°C above the pre-industrial era average will be at peril without the other doing their part.

Civil society groups and developed nations, including the United States (US), and the European Union (EU), have opposed any mild wording on fossil fuels. Groups of emerging and developing economies oppose phasing out fossil fuels when it is not in line with the principles of CBDR and without adequate finance to deliver this transition.

An Indian negotiator said emerging economies such as India have sought the inclusion of principles of CBDR and equity in almost all provisions. They have also sought a modification of serial number 39 listing eight options that countries “could” use to cut emissions. The options include reducing both consumption and production of fossil fuels, in a just, orderly, and equitable manner to achieve net zero by or around mid-century.

Other actions relate to tripling renewable energy capacity by 2030, rapidly phasing down unabated coal, accelerating zero and low-emissions technologies, etc. “We have sought a modification of this entire paragraph to reflect CBDR and equity,” another negotiator said.

The impasse boiled down to financing and fossil fuels. Center for Biological Diversity energy justice director Jean Su said the US and other rich, fossil fuel-producing countries are not yet offering finance to seal the deal on a phase-out of fossil fuels. “They are sabotaging an agreement on a fossil fuel phase-out if they also refuse to finance the transition to renewable energy in poor countries. As the world’s largest historical emitter and number one oil and gas producer, it is incumbent on the US to make finance part of a COP28 package that assures commitment to phase out fossil fuels across the globe.”