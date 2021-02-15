Cops announce ₹1 lakh reward for info on Sidhana in R-Day probe
The Delhi Police on Sunday announced a cash reward of ₹1 lakh for any information that may lead to the arrest of gangster-turned-activist Lakha Sidhana, who is wanted for his alleged role in the violence that unfolded during the farmers’ tractor rally in the national capital on January 26.
The Delhi police are conducting search operations to arrest Sidhana across Punjab, Haryana as well as the National Capital Region.
Police are also looking into Sidhana’s connections with actor Deep Sidhu who was arrested earlier from Karnal in Haryana last week by a Delhi olice team.
A senior police officer, who wished not to be named, confirmed that ₹1 lakh reward was announced for Sidhana on Sunday.
Sidhana’s role in the January 26 violence surfaced after he released a video on social media demanding Sidhu to be reased. Sidhu was also carrying a cash reward of Rs1 lakh on his arrest.
Police suspect that like Sidhu, Sidhana is also switching locations between Punjab and Haryana. Multiple teams of Delhi police’s crime branch and special cell are raiding possible hideouts to arrest Sidhana, officials said.
On January 26, thousands of protesting farmers stormed Delhi that led to violent clashes between the security forces and farmers. A group of farmers also stormed the Red Fort on the day, and hosted religious flags there. More than 500 police personnel were injured in the clashes on Republic Day.
The Delhi police have so far arrested at least 143 persons in 40 cases registered at different police stations related to the violence.
JMM preps for polls in neighbouring Bengal, wants to contest 25 to 30 seats
- The JMM is eyeing to contest 25 to 30 seats in Bengal in the upcoming assembly polls. The JMM had contested 22 assembly seats in the 2016 state polls in West Bengal.
