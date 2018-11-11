Cops clueless, NIA to assist probe into J-K BJP leader, brother’s murders

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) are set to assist Jammu and Kashmir police in the investigation into the murders of state BJP leader Anil Parihar and his brother Ajeet.

A team of NIA experts reached Kishtwar on Saturday, a day after Union minister Dr Jitendra Singh said that the case may be handed over to the agency.

Police sources said the technical experts of the NIA team will analyse data collected so far by the special investigation team of the state police and assist them in the probe.

Ten days after the Parihar brothers were killed by militants on November 1, police are yet to reveal the identity of the culprits although reports claimed that four persons — two Kashmir-based terrorists, a government employee and a friend of Anil Parihar — had been arrested.

State governor Satya Pal Malik had on November 5 said that the attackers involved in the murder stand identified and will be brought before the people soon.

With police having made no breakthrough, a delegation of minority community met Singh on November 6 and demanded an NIA probe.

First Published: Nov 11, 2018 15:20 IST