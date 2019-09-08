Cops drop rape charge against BJP leader, PMO answers woman’s call for help

india

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 19:20 IST

A BJP member, who had accused former party state general secretary (organization) Sanjay Kumar of rape and molestation, received a call from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Friday, in reply to her letter seeking action against Kumar.

The party had removed Kumar from the post of general secretary after receiving a complaint from the alleged victim in November 2018. Later, the city police lodged a complaint against him on the charges of molestation and rape. However, when it filed the chargesheet in the case few months ago, it dropped the rape charges citing lack of evidence.

“I received the call from the PMO on Friday asking me to meet the officials concerned for help and to come to Delhi if still dissatisfied,” the woman told HT over phone and added that her November complaint to the senior party leaders in the state had yielded “no action”.

After the PMO’s response, the state authorities have contacted her.

“I have also got a written invite from the state secretariat to meet the officials on Monday over the PMO’s letter,” said the complainant. HT has a copy of the written communication from the state secretariat.

The complainant, however, says “her life is under threat” as the accused in the case is a senior party leader.

“He was the general secretary of BJP’s state unit for seven years apart from being a senior member of the RSS. Since the day I raised voice, I started receiving threats and the senior party leaders ignored me when approached. Later, the police also dropped rape charges against him citing lack of evidence,” she said.

Mohan Lal Uniyal, the principal personal secretary of the chief secretary Utpal Kumar Singh, who had invited her to meet officials said, “We receive many responses from the PMO on letters received by it. This was also one of those, following which we informed the concerned department for required action.”

BJP state spokesperson Devendra Bhasin said the matter was sub-judice and that the law will take its own course.

First Published: Sep 08, 2019 19:15 IST