Cops in Bathinda dig out missing farmer’s body from his land; three held for murder, one on the run

The Bathinda police on Tuesday exhumed the body of a farmer from his fields at Lehra Bega village near here, a month after he had gone missing.

Three people have been arrested for killing 30-year-old deaf-and- mute Manga Singh, while a patwari, Jagjit Singh, is still at large, police said. Those arrested have been identified as Antar Singh, a farm help of the victim’s family; Tota Singh alias Gosha and Jagga Singh, who used to manage the victim’s land.

The four accused named in the FIR allegedly killed Manga Singh to grab his the 7-acre land.

The cops had to dig up over two acres of land to find the body on Tuesday. The body has been sent for the postmortem.

After the body was exhumed, BKU activists raised slogans, seeking arrest of the patwari. The four accused were named in an FIR registered at Nathana police station in December last year.

“We are on a lookout for the patwari,” Nathana police station SHO Shiv Kumar said.

First Published: Jan 16, 2019 10:48 IST