Cops may invoke UAPA in Bajrang Dal worker’s murder case

Karnataka police have invoked provisions of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against the 10 people accused in the murder case of 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist Harsha Jingade, two senior officers familiar with the probe said on Monday.

“We have put UAPA on them,” said the first official, requesting anonymity.

Harsha was fatally stabbed on the night of February 20 in Bharti Nagar locality of Shivamogga, about 300 km from Bengaluru. The murder had sparked off communal tension in the district.

The second official cited above said that the murder was committed in a way to instil fear in society, which warrants the stringent sections of the law. “It is a murder committed in full public view using deadly arms/weapons to instil a sense of fear/terror among a section of the society.

“Further, the angle of conspiracy is still under investigation,” said the official, also requesting anonymity.

The disclosure comes at a time when there has been pressure on investigating authorities and the Basavaraj Bommai-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government to hand over the case to the National Investigation Authorities (NIA).

BJP MP from Udupi-Chikmagalur and Union minister of state for agriculture and farmers welfare Shobha Karandlaje had indicated on Saturday that the case could be handed over to the central agency within a week.

Police have named 10 people, all Muslims, as accused in the murder case. While nine of the accused are aged between 20 and 23, one of them is 30 years old.

Senior BJP leader and cabinet minister KS Eshwarappa and Shivamogga MP BY Raghavendra had violated prohibitory orders and taken part in Harsha’s funeral procession a day after he was killed. Violence, stone pelting was reported from Muslim neighbourhoods along the procession’s route.

There is also suspicion of a larger conspiracy behind the murder, said an official aware of developments.

“There is no requirement for organised crime to take place (for UAPA to be invoked). If there is a crime, that is brutal enough; which creates terror in people’s mind, you can book the case under UAPA,” said a third official.

Harsha had at least three criminal cases against him since 2016, including rioting and hurting religious sentiments.

His involvement in distributing saffron scarves to Hindu students to counter the Hijab protests as well as making derogatory remarks and morphing posters about the minorities was also cited as reasons why the 27-year-old was fatally attacked.

Harsha also knew at least two of his assailants and they had violent encounters in the past, HT had reported.

One was in jail and the other in a court complex, according to people aware of the developments.

However, the BJP government in Karnataka as well as the party’s affiliates have blamed “extremist” organisations like Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliates Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) for fuelling hate against Hindu workers in the state.

Since Harsha’s death, several senior BJP leaders in Karnataka, including senior ministers, have rushed to meet the family and give out compensation as well as issue statements against what they call an organised attempt to target Hindu workers.

On Sunday, former chief minister BS Yediyurappa met Harsha’s family and handed over a cheque of ₹25 lakh on behalf of the government.