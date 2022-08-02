Cops search for gang over Muslim man’s murder

Days after 23-year-old Mohammad Fazil Mangalpet was murdered in Surathkal municipality of Dakshina Kannada district, officials from Mangaluru police on Monday said that they are on the lookout for a gang suspected to have carried out crime.

The gang members have been identified as Suhas, Mohan, Giri and Amith, officials in the know of the development said.Police probe has revealed that Suhas is the main accused in the case. “He has a criminal record and has previously been involved in a murder case and in two attempt to murder cases,” a police official in the know of the developments said.

The development comes a day after the police also seized the car used by the killers to carry out the crime on July 28 and arrested its owner Ajith Crasta (40), a resident of Surathkal.

“We got the traces of the car — white Hyundai Eon — from scanning the CCTV footage. Since the registration number was not clear in the footage, we took eight cars into custody and inquired about their owners,” Mangaluru police commissioner N Shashi Kumar told the reporters.

During the interrogation, car owner Crasta, who also has three other vehicles, disclosed vital information regarding who took the car from him, Kumar said.

Meanwhile, forensic science laboratory (FSL) experts are conducting checks of the seized vehicle and are expected to provide further leads.

A day after Fazal was killed, the police had released the CCTV footage of the crime.

In the CCTV footage that was reviewed by HT, a man in a white shirt is seen running out of a clothing shop. Seconds after that the victim is seen running out as well. He is then chased by a group of men, who corner him inside the shop. They then draw machetes out and repeatedly stab Fazil. Police said that the suspects waited outside the shop for nearly 30 minutes before attacking Fazil.