Cops shielding Left MLA, says opposition, walks out of Kerala Assembly

Kerala assembly Tuesday witnessed an opposition assault on the LDF government over accusations of state cops shielding a ruling party MLA, A N Shamsheer, despite being named a prime accused in his own assault case by CPM rebel C O T Naseer.

Former CPM leader Naseer had embarrassed the ruling CPM by contesting against party’s official candidate P Jayarajan in Vatakara parliamentary constituency in north Kerala. Naseer was attacked on May 19 in Thalassery (Kannur district), four days before the election results.

CCTV visuals of the attack - showing a group of people hacking Naseer with swords and trying to run him over with a bike – had surfaced on social media two days ago.

Naseer had named CPI(M) legislator A N Shamseer as the prime accused behind the attack but his name was not included in the first information report and cops were attempting to hush up the case, Congress-led opposition alleged.

Muslim League MLA Parakkal Abdullah moved an adjournment motion in the assembly alleging attempts to weaken the case.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan rejected the cover-up allegations and promised impartial police action against all perpetrators. He called the attack on Naseer ‘an isolated incident.’

The ruling CPM may have distanced itself from the attack but all those arrested in this case were identified as CPI (M) workers.

Naseer, who is recuperating at his house, confirmed the opposition charge that police officials had deliberately avoided including MLA Shamsheer’s name in the statement despite him clearly naming the CPM MLA.

Kerala chief minister however denied this, he claimed that Naseer did not name the legislator in any of his 3 recorded statements. The opposition countered by saying that Naseer was not given a copy of the statement and had been forced to sign on a blank paper, which he refused.

The opposition later staged a walkout from the house.

Naseer, a prominent face of CPM from the minority community got only about a 1000 votes in the elections and lost badly. He says he left the CPM due to “violent nature of cadres and some leaders open support to them.”

First Published: Jun 11, 2019 22:44 IST