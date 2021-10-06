Corbett Tiger Reserve likely to be renamed Ramganga National Park

The Union ministry of environment, forests and climate change has asked Corbett Tiger Reserve officials to rename the Corbett Tiger Reserve (CTR) as Ramganga National Park (RNP). The Rāmgangā river flows from the Corbett Tiger Reserve and is known as the lifeline of the reserve.

Ashwini Kumar Choubey, minister of state for environment, forest and climate change (MOEFCC) has asked the CTR director to initiate the renaming process of the reserve during his visit to CTR on Sunday, a forest official said.

“The minister during his visit to the reserve had said Ramganga national park is a good name instead of CTR so initiate the renaming process of CTR. If the forest ministry instructs us to prepare a proposal of this sort, we will act accordingly,” said Rahul, director CTR on Wednesday.

Choubey had visited CTR on Sunday to conclude the tiger safari organised for the protection of tigers held under Amrit Mahotsav. Speaking on the occasion at Dhangarhi museum, he told forest authorities that CTR should be renamed as RNP as it is a good name and related to Indian nature and landscape, an official said.

He not only instructed officials to initiate the renaming process but also mentioned Ramganga national park under his message and the signature in the visitors’ book, an official said.

The Corbett reserve was established in 1936 and named Haily National Park after Malcolm Haily, the former governor of the then UP province. After Independence, it was renamed as Ramganga National Park in 1954-55. Next year, it was again renamed as Corbett Tiger Reserve after the name of hunter and writer Jim Corbett.

“CTR’s name was Ramganga national park earlier also but it was renamed as Corbett tiger reserve in 1955-56. MOEFCC itself may initiate the renaming process or can instruct us to prepare a proposal. But, it is too early to say anything at this juncture,” said Rahul.

CTR is spread over 520 km and is rich in flora and fauna, it is known for tigers, leopards, elephants, deer, bear and several species of other wild animals, reptiles and birds. Lakhs of tourists visit the national park every year.

CTR earns around ₹10-crore from tourists, Rahul added.