Cornavirus Update: 13 new cases take Karnataka tally past 100

india

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 22:07 IST

Karnataka reported 13 new cases on Tuesday which took the total number of Covid-19 positive cases in the state to 101, which includes eight people who have been discharged after getting cured and three who have died. Bangalore continues to lead with 45 cases followed by Mysore at 14, Chikkaballapura at 9 and Dakshin and Uttara Kannada districts with 8 cases each. All the new cases have been isolated at designated hospitals in the respective districts.

Principal Secretary to Health and Family welfare department, Government of Karnataka, Jawaid Akhtar appealed to those who had attended the Tablighi Jammat in Delhi’s Nizamuddin between March 8th and 20th to voluntarily turn themselves in and get quarantined. He said 78 congregants of the Jamaat including several foreign nationals have been quarantined and efforts were on to contact trace all those who come in touch with the attendees.

Thousands of participants of the Tablighi Jamaat held in mid-March in Nizamuddin, which is also home to a famous Dargah of a sufi saint of the same name, are known to have returned to their homes in virtually every state including Telangana, West Bengal, Karnataka and Gujarat.

In other important development, the Karnataka government clarified that everyone need not wear a mask. The clarification became necessary because of mixed messaging on the subject. It was reported that some authorities and establishments were advising people to wear masks.

The Commissionerate of Health and Family Welfare Services in an advisory said a person is supposed to wear a mask only when he or she has symptoms of cold or cough or fever or any other respiratory problem.

It said a person who is caring for Covid-19 suspect or is a confirmed patient should wear mask.

Also, a health worker who is attending to a patient with respiratory symptoms should wear a mask.

The advisory also noted that those treating or handling Covid-19 suspects or patients need to wear N95 mask, while others can wear a triple-layer surgical mask.