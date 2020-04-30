e-paper
Home / India News / Coroanvirus latest update: Covid-19 doubling rate in India reaches 11 days

Coroanvirus latest update: Covid-19 doubling rate in India reaches 11 days

India’s doubling rate of the disease is improving continuously says government

india Updated: Apr 30, 2020 17:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India’s coronavirus recovery rate and the doubling rate were both showing improvement says government
India’s coronavirus recovery rate and the doubling rate were both showing improvement says government(HT Photo/Ravi Kumar)
         

In a positive sign, India’s coronavirus doubling rate has grown to 11 per cent as on Thursday, April 30, said union health ministry. It also pointed out that Delhi was among the 16 states and Union Territories that have registered better doubling rate than the national average.

“If we look at the doubling time of Covid-19 cases, we find that the national average is 11 days now, compared to 3.4 days before the lockdown. This is a positive sign,” said Lav Agarwal, joint secretary, health ministry.

He said Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Jammu Kashmir have doubling rate between 11 days to 20 days, while Karnataka, Ladakh, Haryana Uttarakhand and Kerala registered doubling rate between 20 and 40 days and Assam, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh were witnessing a doubling rate of over 40 days.

Maharashtra with over 12,000 positive cases and Gujarat, which has close to 5,000 cases, are the two worst-affected states in the country.

Agarwal added that a total of 1,718 new cases were reported nationally in the last 24 hours taking the total to 33,050 positive cases, total number of active cases in the country have reached 23,651, while 630 recoveries registered in the last 24 hours have taken the total number of recovered cases to 8,324.

The health ministry official said that the fatality rate was at 3.2 per cent nationally. He added that 78 per cent of all Covid-19 fatalities suffered from comorbidities. 65 per cent fatalities were from among the male population and 35 per cent were from the female population. The official pointed out that the least number of deaths were seen among the young, aged under 45 years at 14 per cent, followed by 34.8 per cent for those in the 45 - 60 year age group and 51. 2 per cent fatality was noted among people above 60 years of age.

For Coronavirus Live Updates

In other important information, the health ministry official said that states have been requested to ensure that non- Covid related essential services, including immunisation, maternal and child health services, services to prevent communicable and non-communicable diseases etc are provided to people.

The HT Guide to Coronavirus COVID-19

