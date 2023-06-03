Home / India News / Odisha train accident: Toll tops 200; ‘High-level’ probe ordered, says rail minister

ANI | | Posted by Nisha Anand
Jun 03, 2023 04:15 AM IST

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the accident was unfortunate and the rescue operation began shortly after word of the incident reached his ministry.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday said that he has ordered a high-level probe into the Coromandel Express Derailment in Odisha's Balasore late on Friday night. Speaking to ANI on the incident, Vaishnaw said the accident was unfortunate and the rescue operation began shortly after word of the incident reached his ministry. (Follow Odisha accident LIVE updates here)

A rescue operation is underway after the Coromandel Express collided with a goods train in Balasore on Friday. (ANI Photo)(ANI)
He said the probe was ordered to determine what caused the derailment of the passenger train coaches.

"I have issued an order for a high-level probe to find out why this derailment happened. It is important to get to the root cause of this tragic accident," said the Railways minister.

Vaishnaw stated further that troops from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRF), and local authorities were rushed to mobilise rescue and relief at the scene of the horrific derailment.

Also Read: ‘Loud shrieks, blood all over’: Eyewitnesses recount horror of Odisha train tragedy

Vaishnaw said, "We have announced an ex gratia 10 lakh each to the family members of the deceased, 2 lakh each for the seriously injured and 50,000 for passengers sustaining minor injuries."

The minister added that the authorities were focused on shifting the injured to nearby hospitals at the earliest and the number of deaths and injuries in the derailment was still being determined.

He informed further that special bus and train services were being arranged for family members of the derailment victims.

"We have already conveyed word of the deaths to the bereaved relatives and family members after obtaining their contacts," the minister added.

