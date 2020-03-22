e-paper
India News / Coronavirus: 7 more test positive for Covid-19 in SBS Nagar, Punjab toll touches 21

Coronavirus: 7 more test positive for Covid-19 in SBS Nagar, Punjab toll touches 21

SBS Nagar civil surgeon, Dr Rajinder Bhatia confirmed the development saying that the patients were already isolated at hospitals.

Mar 22, 2020
Gagandeep Jassowal
Gagandeep Jassowal
Hindustan Times, SBS Nagar
14 people have tested positive in Punjab's SBS Nagar district, one person died.
14 people have tested positive in Punjab’s SBS Nagar district, one person died.(ANI)
         

Seven more people of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar in Punjab tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Sunday. These people had come in touch with the 70-year-old man of Pathlawa village in the district who died due to coronavirus last week. 

SBS Nagar civil surgeon, Dr Rajinder Bhatia confirmed the development saying that the patients were already isolated at hospitals. The health officials said that these seven people are among 18 close contacts of the 70-year-old man and also include the family members. With this, the total number of patients who tested positive in the state has touched 21. 14 people have tested positive in SBS Nagar district, one person has died. One positive case of Covid-19 was reported in Hoshiarpur district.

On Saturday, seven people from the Doaba region, including six family members of the 70-year-old man of Banga in SBS district who died due to Covid-19 on Wednesday, tested positive for the disease. 

The family members of the septuagenarian patient include his three sons, 36-year-old daughter, 40-year-old daughter-in-law and a granddaughter aged 17. The seventh positive person is a 68-year-old man of Moranwali village in Hoshiarpur district’s Garhshankar subdivision who was in contact with the elderly victim from Banga. Meanwhile, four other cases that have been reported include three from Mohali and one from Amritsar.

70-year-old Baldev Singh, a resident of Pathlawa village, returned from Italy on March 7. He died on Wednesday due to coronavirus at civil hospital, Banga town of SBS Nagar district of Punjab. The entire Pathlawa village, which has a population of 3,000, was sealed by the district administration while nearly 200 close contacts of the deceased have been kept under surveillance under home quarantine.

