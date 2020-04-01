e-paper
Coronavirus: A complete list of dedicated Covid-19 hospitals in Delhi

Coronavirus: A complete list of dedicated Covid-19 hospitals in Delhi

The hospitals are not clustered centres but are spread in different parts of the city to cater to people residing across the national capital.

Apr 01, 2020 13:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi government’s biggest tertiary care centre Lok Nayak hospital, along with government’s only superspeciality hospital GB Pant on the same campus, are preparing to become Covid-19 hospitals.
As the Delhi government battles a rapid rise in coronavirus cases, the administration on Tuesday declared five of its tertiary care hospitals as dedicated Covid-19 centres. This will earmark at least 5,850 beds for the management of Covid-19 patients in Delhi, officials said.

The move comes after Delhi’s Nizamuddin area emerged as the biggest Covid-19 hotspots of the country, leading to at least eight deaths and hundreds of confirmed cases. Delhi Chief Minister has said to expect a further surge in coronavirus cases in the national capital.

The hospitals are not clustered centres but are spread in different parts of the city to cater to people residing across the national capital.

Here is the complete list of Delhi’s dedicated coronavirus hospitals.

Lok Nayak Hospital and GB Pant Hospital

Both hospitals are located in the heart of the national capital. The hospitals are close to Old as well as New Delhi area and are easily accessible to those living in the northern part of the city.

Deen Dayal Upadhyay

Located in Hari Nagar, the hospital will cater to the people residing in West Delhi and adjoining areas.

Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital

The hospital is situated in Dilshad Garden and is easily accessible to people residing in the eastern part of the national capital and adjoining areas.

Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital

Another medical centre which is located in East Delhi and can be accessed by those living in the northeast part of the national capital as well. It is one of the premier healthcare institutes in the country.

Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital

Located in Rohini, the hospital can be accessed by those living in the north and far northern areas of the national capital.

The southern part of the city already has some of the highly equipped medical centres including AIIMS and Safdarjung Hospital. Both hospitals are already leading the front in providing Covid-19 relief and care in the national capital.

