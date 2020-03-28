As Covid-19 cases inch toward 900 in India, a look at statewise numbers

india

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 10:52 IST

India has reported as many as 149 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. With this, the total positive Covid-19 cases in the country have climbed to 873.

Around 80 people have successfully recovered from the infection while 19 people have lost their lives. The southern state of Kerala and Maharashtra remain on top of the tally with the highest number of Covid-19 cases. Here is a statewise breakup of coronavirus cases across the country.

Maharashtra

With 180 Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra is the worst-hit state by Covid-19 infection. The state has registered five coronavirus deaths so far while 25 patients have been recovered and released.

Kerala

The southern state has 173 positive cases of coronavirus as per the latest data by the Ministry of Health. The state hasn’t witnessed any Covid-19 death yet. 11 people have successfully recovered.

“This is the time for youth to shoulder responsibility. We are planning a volunteer force of 2 lakh members. Food supply to hospital work they will be trained. Their expenses will be met by local and civic bodies,” Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said this week.

Karnataka

The state has recorded 55 Covid-19 cases and two deaths. Three people have been cured and discharged.

Telangana

48 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported here so far. One person has made a recovery from the virus while no one has died of Covid-19 in the state.

Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state has registered 45 coronavirus cases and no recoveries so far. As many as 3 people have died from the infection in the state.

Rajasthan

The state has 48 positive cases of coronavirus with no reported cases of fatalities. Three patients have recovered from the infection.

Uttar Pradesh

45 people have been infected from Covid-19 in the state. While 11 people have recovered from Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh, no one had died from the infection here.

Delhi

As many as 39 people have been tested positive of coronavirus in the national capital. One person has died from the infection while 6 people have made a recovery.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has urged citizens not to step out of their homes and has assured that no one will go to sleep on an empty stomach. He also assured a smooth supply of all essential commodities across the National Capital Territory and said that the administration is prepared to handle 100 Covid-19 cases in a day.

Haryana and Punjab

The neighbouring states have 33 and 38 Covid-19 cases respectively. While one person has died of coronavirus in Punjab, Haryana has seen no deaths. 11 people have been recovered from coronavirus in Haryana, one in Punjab.

Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh

The southern state has registered 38 Covid-19 cases and seen two recoveries. Madhya Pradesh closely follows with 30 positive cases of coronavirus in the state. While Tamil Nadu has seen one patient die from Covid-19, two people have died in Madhya Pradesh.

Besides this, Jammu and Kashmir has 18 positive cases of coronavirus. One person has died from the infection while one was cured. Andhra Pradesh has 14 positive Covid-19 patients and one case of recovery. West Bengal has 15 people who tested positive for the infection with one death.

In Chandigarh, 7 people were found infected from Covid-19. Chhattisgarh has recorded 6 cases of coronavirus. In Bihar, 9 people have tested positive for coronavirus, one has dies.

Uttarakhand has 5 coronavirus patients. Goa and Himachal Pradesh have recorded 3 cases each, one patient has died in Himachal. Odisha also has three Covid-19 positive patients. Andaman has recorded two coronavirus patients.

States and Union territories with just one positive Covid-19 case include Manipur, Mizoram and Pondicherry.

On Saturday, India entered the fourth day of the 21-day long nationwide coronavirus lockdown announced by PM Modi to break the chain of Covid-19 infections in the country.