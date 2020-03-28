e-paper
Home / India News / India to take part in WHO Covid-19 vaccine trials, cases cross 800: Key developments

India to take part in WHO Covid-19 vaccine trials, cases cross 800: Key developments

As many as 17 people have succumbed to death because of the virus while more than 60 people have been cured. 

india Updated: Mar 28, 2020 08:58 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(Dheeraj Dhawan/Hindustan Times)
         

The number of coronavirus cases in the country crossed 800 on Friday. Kerala and Maharashtra continue to grapple with Covid-19 as states with the maximum number of infected patients. As many as 17 people have succumbed to death because of the virus while more than 60 people have been cured. 

India entered the fourth day of the 21-day Covid-19 lockdown on Saturday. The Reserve Bank of India made key announcements in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak on Friday. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the national capital is now preparing to withstand stage 3 of Covid-19 transmission

Here are the key developments: 

1. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced the steepest cut in the policy rate since 2008.

2. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said India will take part in the World Health Organisation’s coronavirus vaccine trials.

3. Delhi prepares for stage 3 of Covid-19 outbreak, ICMR says India still in stage 2

4. States governments roll out Covid-19 call centres. Doctors and medical students to run virtual diagnostic facilities and prescribe preventive care in over 30 languages to ensure hospitals are seeing only the most severe cases.

5. A John Hopkins University analysis of India’s outbreak says India not testing enough and delaying testing is exposing the population to infections. Cases could go up to 250 million by April-May if restrictions not taken seriously.

6. Farmers impacted by unseasonal rain and lockdown. Supply impacted for consumers.

7. Kerala’s self-help network of 43 lakh women-run community kitchens to help people tide over Covid-19 crisis.

8. Mumbai surgeon suspected of dying due to Covid-19 disease. His son and wife may have contracted the infection.

9. First images of coronavirus from India published in Indian Journal of Medical Sciences.

10. All domestic, non-scheduled and private flight operations suspended till April 14.

