Coronavirus: As Covid-19 lockdown enters day 3, a look what remains operational

Coronavirus: As Covid-19 lockdown enters day 3, a look what remains operational

The DGCA on Friday extended the suspension of all domestic, non-scheduled and private flight operations till April 14 from March 31.

india Updated: Mar 27, 2020 16:31 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
International flights are suspended till April 14 with an exemption to cargo services and those permitted by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.
International flights are suspended till April 14 with an exemption to cargo services and those permitted by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.(Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
         

The 21-day long nationwide coronavirus lockdown entered its third day on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for the lockdown earlier this week and asked people not to step out of their homes. The prime minister said that these 21 days, or three weeks, will be very crucial in breaking the chain of Covid-19 infection in the country. While essential service providers are allowed to step out and go to work, only essential services are operational during the lockdown.

All railways operations, metro train services are under suspension. International flights are suspended till April 14 with an exemption to cargo services and those permitted by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. The DGCA on Friday extended the suspension of all domestic, non-scheduled and private flight operations till April 14 from March 31.

Here’s taking a quick look at what all is operational under the lockdown for the next 18 days.

- Ration, grocery shops will remain operational. Shops providing essential items, milk will remain in service.

- Pharmacies, medical stores, hospitals, clinics, dispensaries, diagnostic laboratories, other health-related services will be in operation.

- ATMs and banking services will operate.

- Electricity, fire, power and water services will continue uninterrupted.

- Petrol, diesel and fuel-related services and production will continue.

- Internet, mobile and telephone service providers will continue to operate.

- Print and electronic media will function.

- Government and civic body services will remain functional.

- Vehicles carrying essential items or essential services providers will be exempt from the lockdown.

As of Friday, more than 700 people have been infected from coronavirus in the country while 17 have been killed. Over 60 patients have recovered from Covid-19.

 

