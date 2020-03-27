Coronavirus cases in India continue to surge, Maharashtra, Kerala with most affected

india

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 21:42 IST

The total number of Covid-19 positive cases in India climbed to 724 on Friday with the death toll touching 17. In Karnataka, a 10-month-old infant from a village in Dakshina Kannada district tested positive today for Covid-19, health officials said.

The infant was admitted to a private hospital in Mangaluru on March 23 with high fever and acute respiratory illness. The throat swab, which was sent to the lab for testing on March 24, tested positive, according to a statement from the district health officer.

Across the country, the number of cases started rising with Rajasthan reporting seven fresh cases. The total number of cases in the state have now reached 50.

Maharashtra has recorded 23 new cases as 153 people were reported to be coronavirus positive in the state. In the financial capital of Mumbai, 58 people have been affected.

Tamil Nadu has reported six new cases of coronavirus taking the state count to 35. The Tamil Nadu government in a statement said it had appointed over 500 doctors to help Tamil Nadu prepare for the pandemic. .

Kerala, which surpassed Maharashtra as the state which has been the worst-hit, recorded 39 fresh cases on Friday. The total number of coronavirus positive cases in the southern state touched 164.

In an all-out effort to combat the coronavirus pandemic, India went on a lockdown beginning Wednesday. A day earlier, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled a Rs 1, 70, 000 crore economic stimulus package to help the economically weaker sections of society tide over the immense health crisis.

India is soon likely to participate in the World Health Organisation’s ‘solidarity trial’ for developing potential medicines for the deadly coronavirus disease, health officials said on Friday. Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said India had reported 75 new cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the official, a PSU has been ordered to provide 10,000 ventilators, Bharat Electronics Ltd has been asked to buy an additional 30,000 ventilators to manage the shortage of these machines in the country.