Data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) showed that 269,414,035 samples have been tested for Covid-19 so far in India and 1,519,486 of these samples were tested on April 19.(HT Photo)
Highlights: Sikkim reports 91 fresh Covid-19 infections

  • In India, the caseload of active cases breached the 2 million-mark as the Covid-19 situation remained grim in several states. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the country regarding the Covid-19 situation began at 8.45 pm.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 20, 2021 11:56 PM IST

Global fatalities due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) exceed the 3-million mark as the outbreak continued to gain speed across the countries, Bloomberg reported. While the total number of cases reached 141 million.

In India, the caseload of active cases breached the 2 million-mark as the Covid-19 situation remained grim in several states. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the country regarding the Covid-19 situation began at 8.45 pm.

In Delhi, thousands of migrant workers have gathered at ISBTs as panic ensued after the 6-day lockdown announcement. Maharashtra remained the worst-affected state with a caseload of 3,898,262 cases.

Multinational pharma giant Johnson & Johnson has applied to India's drug regulator seeking permission to conduct phase-3 clinical trial of its single-dose Covid-19 vaccine in India as well as import licence, sources said, news agency PTI reported citing sources. Indian drugmaker Cadila Healthcare Ltd. will potentially ramp up vaccine capacity to 240 million annual doses. The drugmaker expects regulatory approval for its shot by June.

In the United States, officials planned to caution against travel to about 80% of the world. The World Health Organization said it’s working intensively to get pre-qualification for Russian and Chinese vaccines.

Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson cancelled a visit to India next week amid soaring coronavirus cases in the country and the emergence of a new variant.

Follow all the updates here:

  • APR 20, 2021 11:33 PM IST

    Sikkim reports 91 fresh Covid-19 infections

    Sikkim on Tuesday reported 91 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 6,796,an official said, reported PTI.

  • APR 20, 2021 10:12 PM IST

    Karnataka imposes fresh Covid-19 related restrictions in state after record single-day cases

    The Karnataka government imposed fresh Covid-19 restrictions in the state after the state reported its highest single-day spike in coronavirus infections.

  • APR 20, 2021 09:36 PM IST

    Karnataka reports 21,794 new Covid-19 cases, 149 deaths

    Karnataka reported 21,794 new Covid-19 cases and 149 new fatalities taking the state's tally to 1,198,644 cases and the death toll to 13,646, a health department bulletin showed.

  • APR 20, 2021 09:31 PM IST

    Haryana reports 7,811 new Covid-19 cases, 35 deaths

    Haryana reported 7,811 new Covid-19 cases and 35 deaths taking the state's cases tally to 371,624 and death toll to 3,483, reports ANI.

  • APR 20, 2021 09:01 PM IST

    LIVE: PM Narendra Modi addresses the nation on Covid-19 situation

    Click here to follow all live updates from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation on the Covid-19 situation.

  • APR 20, 2021 08:58 PM IST

    Over 12 crore beneficiaries vaccinated till now, all people above 18 years of age to be jabbed from May 1, says PM Modi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that so far over 12 crore beneficiaries have been vaccinated for the Covid-19 disease. He also said that the vaccination drive will include all people over 18 years of age, reports ANI.

  • APR 20, 2021 08:34 PM IST

    Maharashtra reports 62,097 new Covid-19 cases, 519 deaths

    With 62,097 new Covid-19 cases and 519 deaths, Maharashtra's cases tally reached 3,960,359 and the death toll climbed to 61,343.

    As many as 54,224 patients recovered on the day, taking the total recoveries to 3,213,464.

  • APR 20, 2021 08:15 PM IST

    PM Modi to address the nation at 8.45 pm on Covid-19 situation

    Prime minister Narendra Modi will address the country at 8.45 pm on the Covid-19 situation.

    Earlier he held an interaction with all the vaccine manufactures where he urged them to continuously scale up their production capacity to inoculate the citizens in the shortest possible time.

  • APR 20, 2021 07:43 PM IST

    Himachal Pradesh records 1,340 new Covid-19 cases, 16 deaths in last 24 hours

    With 1,340 new Covid-19 cases and 16 fatalities, Himachal Pradesh's cases tally reached 79,410 and death toll reached 1,206, reports ANI.

  • APR 20, 2021 07:06 PM IST

    Mumbai reports over 7,200 new Covid-19 cases, 35 deaths

    With 7,214 new Covid-19 cases and 35 deaths, Mumbai's cases tally reached 593,906 and death toll climbed to 12,439, according to a bulletin shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

  • APR 20, 2021 07:02 PM IST

    Nagpur reports 6,890 new Covid-19 cases, 91 deaths in last 24 hours

    Nagpur district in Maharashtra reported 6,890 new Covid-19 cases and 91 deaths in last 24 hours, as cases tally reached 336,360 and death toll reached 6,477, reports ANI.

  • APR 20, 2021 07:00 PM IST

    PM Modi meets with leading Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers

    Prime minister Narendra Modi meets with leading Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers over video conferencing, reports ANI.

  • APR 20, 2021 06:11 PM IST

    Kerala reports 19,577 new Covid-19 cases, 28 fatalities; death toll moves close to 5,000-mark

    Kerala reported 19,577 new Covid-19 cases and 28 deaths, as the death toll climbed to 4,978. Active caseload stands at 118,673, reports ANI.

  • APR 20, 2021 05:26 PM IST

    Former J&K chief minister Farooq Abdullah tests negative for Covid-19

    Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah has tested negative for Covid-19, Omar Abdullah tweeted.

  • APR 20, 2021 05:23 PM IST

    Working on a war footing to ensure oxygen supply in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal

    Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that his government is working at a war-footing to ensure oxygen supply in Delhi and is also in talks with the Centre regarding the same.

  • APR 20, 2021 05:17 PM IST

    Haryana: With over 45,000 active cases in state, CM Khattar says no shortage of beds in hospitals

    Haryana CM ML Khattar said that there is no shortage of beds in hospitals in the state and assured that the state government is taking all measures to curb the spread of Covid-19. He also said that the active caseload has crossed the 45,000-mark, reports ANI.

  • APR 20, 2021 05:03 PM IST

    Gujarat CM says no need for lockdown in state, 10,000 more hospital beds to be added by April 30

    Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani said that there is no need to impose lockdown in the state as other measures are there in place to curb Covid-19. He also said that 10,000 more beds will be added by April 30, reports ANI.

  • APR 20, 2021 04:40 PM IST

    Assam's new Covid-19 guidelines: Shops, markets to close by 6pm, not more than 20 people allowed at funerals

    Assam government imposed new Covid-19 restrictions until April 30. All shops, markets and malls should be closed by 6pm and not more than 20 people are allowed at funerals, reports ANI.

  • APR 20, 2021 04:31 PM IST

    Ladakh reports 175 new Covid-19 cases, tally reaches 12,306

    With 175 new Covid-19 cases, the Union territory of Ladakh's cases tally reached 12,306, reports PTI. Active caseload stands at 1,699 and death toll reached 133.

  • APR 20, 2021 04:18 PM IST

    J&K Covid-19 restrictions: Night curfew from 10pm to 6am extended to all 20 districts

    Corona curfew between 10pm and 6am in Jammu and Kashmir extended to all 20 districts in the state, reports ANI.

  • APR 20, 2021 03:36 PM IST

    Jharkhand govt imposes lockdown from April 22 to 29, essential services exempted

    Jharkhand government imposed lockdown between April 22 and 29 in the state with exemption for essential services, reports ANI.

  • APR 20, 2021 03:15 PM IST

    Rahul Gandhi tests positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tests positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms.

  • APR 20, 2021 02:49 PM IST

    Maharashtra government issues additional guidelines on Covid-19 curfew

    Maharashtra government issued additional guidelines in which many shops, including those that sell groceries and vegetables, are allowed to remain open between 7am to 11am. However, home delivery from these shops have been allowed between 7am and 8pm.

  • APR 20, 2021 01:44 PM IST

    Rajnath Singh chairs Covid-19 review meeting with defence ministry officials

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chairs a meeting to review Ministry of Defence’s preparations and response to Covid-19 situation, news agency ANI reported.

  • APR 20, 2021 01:31 PM IST

    Uttar Pradesh announces weekend curfew from Friday 8pm to Monday 7am

    Uttar Pradesh announced weekend curfew from Friday 8pm to Monday 7am due to Covid-19 crisis. Apart from this, night curfew everyday in all such districts that have more than 500 active cases of covid. This night curfew timing: from 8 pm to 7 am.

  • APR 20, 2021 12:55 PM IST

    Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh tests positive for Covid-19

  • APR 20, 2021 12:46 PM IST

    Israel registers eight cases of a coronavirus variant

    Israel has registered eight cases of a coronavirus variant first identified in India and believes that the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is at least partially effective against it, news agency Reuters reported quoting an Israeli health official.

  • APR 20, 2021 11:42 AM IST

    Stay home, stay safe, tweets Kejriwal as Delhi enters 6-days of lockdown

    "Lockdown has started in Delhi from today. This decision has been taken in view of your health and safety. Please cooperate with the government in this, stay at your home, avoid infection," tweets Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal

  • APR 20, 2021 09:37 AM IST

    ICSE cancels class 10 board exams due to Covid-19 surge

    ICSE cancels class 10 board exams due to Covid-19 surge in the country. The status of exams for class 12 remains the same as the previous order - Class 12 Exam (offline) will be conducted at a later date.

  • APR 20, 2021 09:27 AM IST

    India adds 259,170 fresh cases in a day

    India records a spike of 259,170 cases. The caseload now stands at 15,321,089. The number of active cases jumps to the highest since last year as it increased to 2,031,977.

  • APR 20, 2021 08:11 AM IST

    MIgrant workers continue to head home

    Image courtesy: ANI
    Image courtesy: ANI

    Migrant workers continue to leave for their hometown as the 6-day lockdown in the national capital comes into effect.

  • APR 20, 2021 07:14 AM IST

    US issues travel advisory for Americans travelling to India

    Amid Covid-19 surge in India, US issues advisory for Americans travelling to the country. "Travellers should avoid all travel to India. Even fully vaccinated travellers may be at risk for getting and spreading Covid-19 variants and should avoid all travel to India. If you must travel to India, get fully vaccinated before travel," said CDC in the order.

  • APR 20, 2021 07:02 AM IST

    Masjid converted into Covid-19 facility


    Amid a surge in Covid cases, a Masjid in Gujarat was converted into a 50-bed Covid facility. "Due to oxygen & beds shortage, we decided to convert it into COVID facility. And what's better than the month of Ramadan to do it," says Jahangirpura mosque trustee in Vadodara.

  • APR 20, 2021 06:42 AM IST

    No permission for weddings till April 30 in Indore

    The Indore district administration has decided not to give permission for weddings till April 30 amid the unprecedented increase of Covid-19 cases.

