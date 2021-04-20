Highlights: Sikkim reports 91 fresh Covid-19 infections

Global fatalities due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) exceed the 3-million mark as the outbreak continued to gain speed across the countries, Bloomberg reported. While the total number of cases reached 141 million.

In India, the caseload of active cases breached the 2 million-mark as the Covid-19 situation remained grim in several states. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the country regarding the Covid-19 situation began at 8.45 pm.

In Delhi, thousands of migrant workers have gathered at ISBTs as panic ensued after the 6-day lockdown announcement. Maharashtra remained the worst-affected state with a caseload of 3,898,262 cases.

Multinational pharma giant Johnson & Johnson has applied to India's drug regulator seeking permission to conduct phase-3 clinical trial of its single-dose Covid-19 vaccine in India as well as import licence, sources said, news agency PTI reported citing sources. Indian drugmaker Cadila Healthcare Ltd. will potentially ramp up vaccine capacity to 240 million annual doses. The drugmaker expects regulatory approval for its shot by June.

In the United States, officials planned to caution against travel to about 80% of the world. The World Health Organization said it’s working intensively to get pre-qualification for Russian and Chinese vaccines.

Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson cancelled a visit to India next week amid soaring coronavirus cases in the country and the emergence of a new variant.