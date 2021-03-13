Covid-19 live: India's records 24,882 new cases, 140 deaths; active cases soar
India's weekly coronavirus (Covid-19) tally could go past one lakh mark today as the country has been logging a rise in cases this month. The country, which expert say may be witnessing a second wave of the pandemic, has witnessed nearly 100,000 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the second week of March, data by the Union ministry of health and family welfare showed. The likely signs of the second wave are surfacing almost a year after India announced its first lockdown triggered by rising cases in March 2020.
The country has recorded 98,047 Covid-19 cases in March so far and on Friday clocked the highest daily infections at 23,285, data shows. The surge in cases is being reported in six states, including Maharashtra where authorities have announced a weeklong lockdown in the densely-populated Nagpur city next week and placed restrictions in other regions. Five states account for 82.96% of the total active cases in the country, and two severely affected states—Maharashtra and Kerala—account for 71.69% of India’s total active cases, according to the health ministry’s data.
Follow all the updates here:
MAR 13, 2021 09:34 AM IST
India's records 24,882 new cases, 140 deaths; active cases soar
India recorded 24,882 fresh cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 140 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Saturday.
MAR 13, 2021 08:57 AM IST
Assam reports 21 new Covid-19 cases
Assam reported 21 new Covid-19 positive cases on Friday taking the total case load to 2,17,776, according to a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission, Assam. Meanwhile, 19,219 beneficiaries were administered the Covid-19 jabs during the day taking the total to 5,24,629 so far, the bulletin said.
