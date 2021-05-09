IND USA
Family members and undertakers carry the body of a victim who died of the Covid-19 coronavirus at an open-air crematorium set up for the coronavirus victims inside a defunct granite quarry on the outskirts of Bangalore on May 8, 2021, as India recorded more than 4,000 coronavirus deaths in a day for the first time.
Live

Covid-19 LIVE updates: C-17 Globemaster on its way to Mumbai with medical aid

In a first, India registered more than 4,000 daily Covid-19 fatalities on Saturday, taking the cumulative death toll to 238,283. More than 4 lakh cases were also recorded, which pushed the infection tally to 21,886,256.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAY 09, 2021 08:13 AM IST

The coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic continues to wreak havoc in India, with the country registering, for the first time on Saturday, more than 4,000 Covid-19 deaths in just 24 hours, coupled with more than 400,000 new infections.

The overburdened health infrastructure across the country continues to crumble under the weight of all the new cases. In capital New Delhi, which has struggled to contain the Covid-19 outbreak, many experts suspect the official death and case numbers are a gross underestimate. A top World Health Organization (WHO) scientist said yesterday that the Covid-19 variant, which has been spreading in India, is more contagious and may be dodging vaccine protections.

An editorial in medical journal Lancet has blamed the central government for the ongoing coronavirus crisis in India, holding it responsible for “allowing superspreader” religious and political events and slowing down the vaccination campaign.

Covid-19 dashboard:

Total cases: 21,886,256

Total deaths: 238,283

Active cases: 3,723,446

Recovered patients: 17,930,960

Recovery rate: 81.90%



Follow all the updates here:

  • MAY 09, 2021 08:13 AM IST

    DRDO constructing Covid-19 hospitals in Uttarakhand's Haldwani and Rishikesh

    The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Sunday said that it was building two Covid-19 care hospitals in Haldwani and Rishikesh in Uttarakhand. The hospital in Haldwani will have 500 beds, including 375 oxygen beds and 125 ventilator beds, while the one in Rishikesh will have 400 oxygen beds and 100 ventilator beds, said a DRDO official.

  • MAY 09, 2021 07:42 AM IST

    Lancet blames Centre for Covid-19 crisis, says it ignored warnings

    Image courtesy: Lancet
    An editorial in the medical journal Lancet has blamed the central government for the ongoing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) crisis in the country, holding it responsible for “allowing superspreader” religious and political events and slowing down the vaccination campaign. Read More

  • MAY 09, 2021 07:22 AM IST

    C-17 Globemaster on its way to Mumbai with medical equipment

    A C-17 Globemaster is on its way from Germany to Mumbai with 35 tonnes of medical equipment.

    ANI shared visuals of the plane loading Covid-19 relief equipment at Frankfurt.

Odisha cities of Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and Sambalpur have TPR of around 25%, while Rourkela has a TPR of around 50%. (ANI)
india news

Odisha to vaccinate 18-44 age group 1st in 5 cities with high Covid TPR

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON MAY 09, 2021 08:13 AM IST
Odisha till Saturday administered 6,148,532 doses of Covid vaccine including 51 lakh doses to those older than 45 years and over 10 lakh to healthcare and frontline workers.
Dr Lalit Kant, former head of epidemiology division at the ICMR, said he agreed with the editorial. “The government should take responsibility for the situation we are in.”(HT Photo )
india news

Lancet blames Centre for Covid-19 crisis, says it ignored warnings

By Anonna Dutt
UPDATED ON MAY 09, 2021 05:59 AM IST
The editorial said that the government gave the impression that India had “beaten Covid-19” despite the sero-surveillance done by Indian Council of Medical Research showing that only 21% of the population was exposed to the viral infection.
Health minister Harsh Vardhan also informed that the country has ramped up Covid-19 testing to 250,000 tests from 150,000 tests a day as on April 9.(Twitter/@drharshvardhan)
india news

900k on O2 support, says Harsh Vardhan

By Anonna Dutt, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 09, 2021 05:58 AM IST
In his virtual address at the 25th meeting of the Group of Ministers (GoM) to discuss the pandemic situation, the minister said nearly 500,000 patients have been admitted to intensive care units, with over 170,000 on ventilator support, while 900,000 people are currently on oxygen support.
People carrying oxygen cylinders line up at Delhi's Mayapuri industrial area for a refill.(HT Photo )
india news

SC task force to audit oxygen usage nationwide

By Utkarsh Anand, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 09, 2021 12:58 AM IST
12-member panel of medical luminaries to revamp formula for allocating oxygen to states; simultaneous audit ordered in Delhi.
Darjeeling and Kalimpong hills have limited infrastructure and facilities to deal with the Covid-19 crisis. (REUTERS PHOTO.)
india news

Iconic Darjeeling eatery offers to set up isolation centre for Covid-19 patients free of cost

By Pramod Giri
PUBLISHED ON MAY 09, 2021 12:13 AM IST
Located a stone’s throw away from the mall, Glenary’s is a three-storey building, the top floor of which used to house the restaurant. The restaurant and the pub on the ground floor are now closed. The bakery on the first floor is, however, open with only take away facilities.
A man waits to refill oxygen cylinders for Covid-19 patients at a centre in New Delhi on Friday.(AFP)
india news

Centre may probe oxygen hoarding in Delhi

By Rajeev Jayaswal, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 09, 2021 03:22 AM IST
Undue delays – 24 hours to 54 hours -- have been reported in decanting of oxygen tankers or containers in Delhi, which is suspicious and also a matter of concern
"In clear terms, India is surviving on the systems created by the Nehru-Gandhi family," the Shiv Sena said in an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana. In picture - Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.(Maharashtra CMO)
india news

India surviving on systems set up by Nehru-Gandhi family: Sena

Agencies | By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 09, 2021 02:05 AM IST
India is surviving on the systems created by the Nehru-Gandhi family, the Shiv Sena said in its mouthpiece Saamana.
A shipment of vital medical supplies from the United Kingdom, including 100 ventilators and 95 oxygen concentrators, arrived in India.(ANI)
india news

Delhi given large part of foreign aid: Data

By Saubhadra Chatterji, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 09, 2021 07:58 AM IST
More than 14 nations have so far sent aid to India, and Delhi received materials from nearly all these countries.
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray also requested PM Modi for additional allotment of oxygen.(HT File Photo )
india news

PM Modi hails Maharashtra Covid-19 handling, says CMO

By Surendra P Gangan, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 09, 2021 01:47 AM IST
PM and the Centre have been guiding Maharashtra in its fight against the virus since beginning, the Maharashtra chief minister's office said in a statement.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen noted the EU is open to discussions on waiver of patent protections but said, “These are important topics to discuss but we should be aware of the fact that these are topics for the long term."(AFP)
india news

India, EU to hold talks on three trade pacts

By Rezaul H Laskar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 09, 2021 01:35 AM IST
PM Modi and EU leaders fail to reach common ground on India's call for a waiver of patent protection for Covid-19 vaccines.
Doctors attend to patients at a Covid ward, in Kanpur on Saturday.(PTI)
india news

Covid-19 positive report not must for hospitalisation: Centre

By Anonna Dutt, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 09, 2021 01:14 AM IST
Health ministry tells facilities to ensure that even outstation patients aren’t denied oxygen and medicines.
The attestation parade of the first batch of 83 women in military police at the Dronacharya Parade Ground in Bengaluru.(HT Photo )
india news

Army inducts 1st batch of women in military police

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 09, 2021 01:58 AM IST
“The Corps of Military Police Centre & School (CMP C&S) at Bengaluru held the attestation parade of the first batch of 83 women soldiers at the Dronacharya Parade Ground on May 8. The parade was conducted as a low-key event while observing all Covid protocols,” the army said in a statement.
Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.(HT Photo )
india news

CWC meeting tomorrow to review party performance in recent polls

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 09, 2021 06:34 AM IST
On Friday, in the first Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) meeting after the recent assembly elections, party chief Sonia Gandhi informed that CWC, the party’s top executive body, would meet “soon” to review the results.
Sarbananda Sonowal (left) and Himanta Biswa Sarma are contenders for the top post of the Assam government.(PTI)
india news

Suspense over Assam CM: Sonowal, Sarma meet party brass in Capital

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 09, 2021 03:37 AM IST
According to a BJP functionary, a deputy CM post is likely to be carved out to accommodate both leaders.
