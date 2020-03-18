e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 18, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Coronavirus: Gurugram man who returned from London on March 7 tests positive for Covid-19

Coronavirus: Gurugram man who returned from London on March 7 tests positive for Covid-19

The patient had returned from London on March 7 and stayed at his residence in Sector 50 for two days. He visited RML Hospital after he developed flu-like symptoms and went to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi.

india Updated: Mar 18, 2020 15:00 IST
Archana Mishra
Archana Mishra
Hindustan Times, Gurugram
A commuter wearing a mask travels in a metro amid coronavirus fears.
A commuter wearing a mask travels in a metro amid coronavirus fears.(REUTERS)
         

A resident of Gurugram’s Sector 50 who returned from London 11 days ago has tested positive for coronavirus, or Covid-19, the second case reported from Haryana. The man had travelled to London and is currently admitted in Safdarjung hospital, Delhi.

“A 44-year-old man from Gurugram has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He is undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital. We are in contact with his wife. Samples of the other two family members have been taken for testing,” said Dr Jaswant Singh Punia, chief medical officer

The patient had returned from London on March 7 and stayed at his residence in Sector 50 for two days. He visited RML Hospital after he developed flu-like symptoms and went to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi. He was later admitted to Safdarjung hospital.

The health officials on Tuesday night confirmed to HT that the patient was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital since last week. A second and final confirmation from the National Institute of Virology, Pune is still awaited.

According to the district health department, the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) laboratory confirmed the case to be positive.

All positive samples tested in other laboratories are sent to NIV for a final confirmation, as per the government guidelines.

The state’s first coronavirus case was reported from Gurugram on Monday after a 26-year-old woman, a resident of Sector 9, was admitted in the city’s Fortis Hospital. She had a travel history to Malaysia and Indonesia.

tags
top news
Noida resident returned from Indonesia on March 3, tests coronavirus positive
Noida resident returned from Indonesia on March 3, tests coronavirus positive
‘Heavens not going to fall’, says Cong as SC hears plea on MP floor test
‘Heavens not going to fall’, says Cong as SC hears plea on MP floor test
44-year-old, back from London 11 days ago, tests positive for Covid-19
44-year-old, back from London 11 days ago, tests positive for Covid-19
Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra closed by J-K admin over coronavirus pandemic
Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra closed by J-K admin over coronavirus pandemic
‘In the past it was not like this’: Waqar on why India has dominated Tests
‘In the past it was not like this’: Waqar on why India has dominated Tests
India got the ‘raw end of umpiring decisions’: Ponting on 2008 Sydney Test
India got the ‘raw end of umpiring decisions’: Ponting on 2008 Sydney Test
Shah Rukh Khan becomes the first owner of 2020 Hyundai Creta in India
Shah Rukh Khan becomes the first owner of 2020 Hyundai Creta in India
Idris Elba hints Trudeau’s wife might have infected him with coronavirus
Idris Elba hints Trudeau’s wife might have infected him with coronavirus
trending topics
Coronavirus updateKaran JoharDigvijaya SinghToday SensexVarun DhawanDeepika PadukoneIPLParas Chhabracoronavirus Cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news