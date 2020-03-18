Coronavirus: Gurugram man who returned from London on March 7 tests positive for Covid-19

india

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 15:00 IST

A resident of Gurugram’s Sector 50 who returned from London 11 days ago has tested positive for coronavirus, or Covid-19, the second case reported from Haryana. The man had travelled to London and is currently admitted in Safdarjung hospital, Delhi.

“A 44-year-old man from Gurugram has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He is undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital. We are in contact with his wife. Samples of the other two family members have been taken for testing,” said Dr Jaswant Singh Punia, chief medical officer

The patient had returned from London on March 7 and stayed at his residence in Sector 50 for two days. He visited RML Hospital after he developed flu-like symptoms and went to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi. He was later admitted to Safdarjung hospital.

The health officials on Tuesday night confirmed to HT that the patient was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital since last week. A second and final confirmation from the National Institute of Virology, Pune is still awaited.

According to the district health department, the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) laboratory confirmed the case to be positive.

All positive samples tested in other laboratories are sent to NIV for a final confirmation, as per the government guidelines.

The state’s first coronavirus case was reported from Gurugram on Monday after a 26-year-old woman, a resident of Sector 9, was admitted in the city’s Fortis Hospital. She had a travel history to Malaysia and Indonesia.