LIVE: Nearly 2 million first doses of Covid-19 vaccine administered in France
India's tally of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is at over 10.84 million as per the Union health ministry's figure on February 9. In the preceding 24 hours, the ministry said, India recorded 9,110 new infections, taking the country's tally to its present status. Global tally of cases, meanwhile, is closing in on 107 million, while more than 2.3 million people have succumbed to the disease, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States, India and Brazil, in that order, have the three highest Covid-19 tallies globally.
India is also home to the largest vaccine drive against the pandemic and, according to the latest health ministry figures, more than 6.2 million have been inoculated till now. In the first phase, which began on January 16, healthcare workers are being inoculated; 30 million workers are to be vaccinated in this phase. Oxford University-AstraZeneca's Covishield and Bharat Biotech International Limited's Covaxin are being used for the immunisation drive here. Pfizer, which was the first to seek permission for emergency use authorisation (EUA) for its vaccine in India, has already withdrawn its application.
FEB 10, 2021 07:30 AM IST
Nearly 2 million receive first vaccine dose in France
French health ministry on Tuesday said that 1.987 million people had received first doses of Covid-19 vaccine, while 366,733 second doses have been administered thus far.
