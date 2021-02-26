LIVE: Over 1,500 new Covid-19 deaths in Brazil as toll crosses 250,000
India is witnessing a fresh surge in its daily new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), though the daily count continues to be under 20,000. Its current infection count stands at 11,046,914 after the Union health ministry reported that there were 16,738 new infections between February 24 and 25. Maharashtra, one of several states flagged by the health ministry as an area of concern recorded more than 8,000 new cases on Thursday for a second straight day. The western state's capital, Mumbai, meanwhile registered more than 1,100 new infections for second day running.
India's Covid-19 tally is the second-highest globally, while its death toll is the fourth-highest. The United States, with over 28.4 million infections and more than 508,000 related deaths, tops on both counts. Brazil's tally is the third-highest while its death toll is the second-highest. Mexico, meanwhile, has the third highest number of deaths due to the pandemic. These numbers have been maintained by the Johns Hopkins University, based in Baltimore in the United States.
FEB 26, 2021 08:18 AM IST
Mizoram reports 6 new Covid-19 cases
Mizoram reports six new Covid-19 cases as tally reaches 4,419. 4,382 discharges, 27 active cases and 10 deaths here thus far.
FEB 26, 2021 07:55 AM IST
California's Covid-19 death toll tops 50,000
In US state of California, 1,114 more people succumb to Covid-19, taking the state's death toll to 50,991, bout one-tenth of the US' total deaths from the pandemic.
FEB 26, 2021 07:32 AM IST
Brazil's death toll due to Covid-19 tops 250,000
Brazil's death toll due to Covid-19 has reached 251,498, after 1,541 more people succumbed on Thursday. Its infection tally, meanwhile, is at over 10.3 million.
