LIVE: Over 1,500 new Covid-19 deaths in Brazil as toll crosses 250,000

India is witnessing a fresh surge in its daily new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), though the daily count continues to be under 20,000. Its current infection count stands at 11,046,914 after the Union health ministry reported that there were 16,738 new infections between February 24 and 25. Maharashtra, one of several states flagged by the health ministry as an area of concern recorded more than 8,000 new cases on Thursday for a second straight day. The western state's capital, Mumbai, meanwhile registered more than 1,100 new infections for second day running.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

India's Covid-19 tally is the second-highest globally, while its death toll is the fourth-highest. The United States, with over 28.4 million infections and more than 508,000 related deaths, tops on both counts. Brazil's tally is the third-highest while its death toll is the second-highest. Mexico, meanwhile, has the third highest number of deaths due to the pandemic. These numbers have been maintained by the Johns Hopkins University, based in Baltimore in the United States.