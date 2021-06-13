Home / India News / LIVE: Mizoram reports 346 new Covid-19 cases, tally crosses 15,000-mark
Pedestrians walk past a wall mural representing awareness measures against the Covid-19 coronavirus, in Navi Mumbai.
Pedestrians walk past a wall mural representing awareness measures against the Covid-19 coronavirus, in Navi Mumbai.(AFP)
Live

LIVE: Mizoram reports 346 new Covid-19 cases, tally crosses 15,000-mark

  • India's total infections went up to 29,439,989 and the total death toll to 370,384 respectively.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 13, 2021 10:10 AM IST

India on Sunday reported 80,834 fresh Covid-19 cases and 3,303 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry dashboard at 8am. The nation's total infections went up to 29,439,989 and the total death toll to 370,384 respectively. The active Covid-19 cases in country declined to 10,26,159.


The Covid-19 pandemic’s US death toll approached 600,000, even as cases and fatalities slowed.


Australia's Victoria state expects to announce further easing of Covid-19 restrictions this week, acting Premier James Merlino said on Sunday, as the state reported one new locally acquired infection for a second straight day.

Follow all the updates here:

  • JUN 13, 2021 10:10 AM IST

    19,00,312 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR

    37,81,32,474 samples tested for Covid-19, up to 12th June 2021. Of these, 19,00,312 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

  • JUN 13, 2021 09:51 AM IST

    Mizoram reports 346 new Covid cases, tally crosses 15,000-mark

    Mizoram's Covid-19 count crossed the 15,000-mark on Sunday as 346 more people tested positive for the infection, an official said.

  • JUN 13, 2021 09:49 AM IST

    MK Stalin to meet PM Modi this week, request for more Covid vaccines

    Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Sunday said that the Chief Minister MK Stalin will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi this week and request for more Covid vaccines.

  • JUN 13, 2021 09:47 AM IST

    With 80,834 new Covid-19 cases, India reported its lowest daily case in last 71 days

    With 80,834 new Covid-19 cases, India reported its lowest daily case in the last 71 days. The daily positivity rate is at 4.25%, less than 10% for 20 consecutive days. The recovery rate increases to 95.26%, in last 24 hours 1,32,062 recoveries were recorded: Union Health Ministry.

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin.
Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin.
india news

MK Stalin to meet PM Modi this week, request for more Covid-19 vaccines

ANI | , Chennai
PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 10:00 AM IST
Speaking to ANI, Subramanian said, "When Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin meets PM Modi in Delhi next week he will request to provide more vaccine doses to Tamil Nadu."
Pedestrians walk past a wall mural representing awareness measures against the Covid-19 coronavirus, in Navi Mumbai.(AFP)
Pedestrians walk past a wall mural representing awareness measures against the Covid-19 coronavirus, in Navi Mumbai.(AFP)
india news

LIVE: Mizoram reports 346 new Covid-19 cases, tally crosses 15,000-mark

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 13, 2021 10:00 AM IST
  • India's total infections went up to 29,439,989 and the total death toll to 370,384 respectively.
Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre 's attestation parade at Leh was reviewed by Major General Akash Kaushik.
Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre ‘s attestation parade at Leh was reviewed by Major General Akash Kaushik.
india news

90 young soldiers join Ladakh Scouts Regiment in Leh

By HT CorrespondentHT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 09:35 AM IST
The Ladakh Scouts is an infantry regiment of the Indian Army, nicknamed the Snow Warriors or Snow Leopards. The regiment specialises in mountain warfare.
India's daily Covid-19 tally has seen a downward trend in the last month.(HT File)
India's daily Covid-19 tally has seen a downward trend in the last month.(HT File)
india news

80,834 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in 24 hours, lowest in over 2 months

Written by Prashasti Singh | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 09:13 AM IST
Covid-19 in India: As many as 3,303 people died due to the virus in 24 hours, the ministry added, taking the total death toll to 370,384.
Bikaner, which is about 340km from the state capital of Jaipur, has 16 urban primary health centres.(Rahul Raut/HT file photo)
Bikaner, which is about 340km from the state capital of Jaipur, has 16 urban primary health centres.(Rahul Raut/HT file photo)
india news

News updates from HT: Bikaner to be 1st city to start door-to-door vaccination

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 08:57 AM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Jammu and Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha visited slain BJP councillor Rakesh Pandita's family to express solidarity. (PTI Photo/File)
Jammu and Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha visited slain BJP councillor Rakesh Pandita’s family to express solidarity. (PTI Photo/File)
india news

Jammu and Kashmir L-G clears 40 lakh ex-gratia for councillor Pandita's kin

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 08:56 AM IST
J-K Police earlier said that 20 persons have been questioned in connection with the killing of Pandita but no formal arrests have been made.
A case was also registered against the policemen in Madhya Pradesh's Indore for assaulting the vegetable seller.(Representative image/PTI)
A case was also registered against the policemen in Madhya Pradesh's Indore for assaulting the vegetable seller.(Representative image/PTI)
india news

'Gave dirty water to drink, trampled on my hands...': Cops booked for assault

Written by Prashasti Singh | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 08:07 AM IST
Ajay Ganwane, the vegetable seller, accused the policemen of beating him severely and said he has injury marks on his body which hadn't healed even after over a week of the incident.
Maharana Pratap jayanti: The warrior king died at the age of 56 on January 19, 1597, after he was injured in a hunting accident.(HT File Photo)
Maharana Pratap jayanti: The warrior king died at the age of 56 on January 19, 1597, after he was injured in a hunting accident.(HT File Photo)
india news

Maharana Pratap Jayanti today: 5 facts about the Rajput warrior

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 08:02 AM IST
Maharana Pratap Jayanti, according to the English calendar, falls on May 9 every year. However, the Hindu calendar shows the warrior king’s birth anniversary on the Tritiya tithi of Jyeshtha’s Shukla Paksha, and hence is being celebrated on June 13 this time.
Minister of state in the finance ministry, Anurag Thakur, has responded to the remarks of West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra, who claimed that his voice was muzzled at the end of the GST Council meeting.(PTI)
Minister of state in the finance ministry, Anurag Thakur, has responded to the remarks of West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra, who claimed that his voice was muzzled at the end of the GST Council meeting.(PTI)
india news

GST Council meet: Amit Mitra's video connectivity was poor, says Anurag Thakur

Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 06:14 AM IST
Amit Mitra claimed that when he tried to voice objections after Sitharaman announced the GST Council's decision, his "voice was muzzled as the Secretary brought the meeting to a close and the virtual link was cut off".
The vaccine van will reach people's homes only when a minimum of 10 people register for the getting the shot against Covid-19.
The vaccine van will reach people's homes only when a minimum of 10 people register for the getting the shot against Covid-19.
india news

Bikaner to be first city in country to start door-to-door vaccination

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 05:43 AM IST
Bikaner district magistrate Namit Mehta told reporters that experts are anticipating a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
Pedestrians walk past a wall mural representing awareness measures against the Covid-19 coronavirus, in Navi Mumbai.(AFP)
Pedestrians walk past a wall mural representing awareness measures against the Covid-19 coronavirus, in Navi Mumbai.(AFP)
india news

PM Modi makes global health pitch at G7

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 13, 2021 04:56 AM IST
  • Speaking during the virual session, PM Modi made the pitch for a coordinated global response against Covid-19 and future pandemics.
No arrest is made so far.(HT file photo)
No arrest is made so far.(HT file photo)
india news

FIR against doc, 2 others for cheating on pretext of MBBS admission for daughter

PTI | , Nagpur
PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 04:21 AM IST
The main accused allegedly took 11.09 lakh from the complainant and promised to provide MBBS admission to his daughter.
India and Kenya are currently serving in the United Nation Security Council. In picture - S Jaishankar meets Foreign Affairs Minister of Kenya Raychelle Omamo.(PTI)
India and Kenya are currently serving in the United Nation Security Council. In picture - S Jaishankar meets Foreign Affairs Minister of Kenya Raychelle Omamo.(PTI)
india news

'Productive discussion on ties': S Jaishankar on talks with Kenyan counterpart

PTI | , Nairobi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 01:27 AM IST
"A detailed exchange on regional and global issues as befitting two UNSC members. A historical solidarity is today a modern partnership," EAM Jaishankar tweeted after the talks.
The decomposed carcass of a male elephant was recovered near Darhora village under Pratappur forest range on Friday. (Image used for representation). (HT FILE PHOTO.)
The decomposed carcass of a male elephant was recovered near Darhora village under Pratappur forest range on Friday. (Image used for representation). (HT FILE PHOTO.)
india news

Elephant found dead in Chhattisgarh's Surguja district

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JUN 13, 2021 12:26 AM IST
Forest officials rushed to the spot after being alerted by locals and a three-member team of veterinarians was constituted for the post-mortem, which was done on Saturday.
Health workers carry the body of a person, who died from complications related to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), for cremation at a crematorium in New Delhi.(REUTERS)
Health workers carry the body of a person, who died from complications related to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), for cremation at a crematorium in New Delhi.(REUTERS)
india news

1 in 5 fatalities old: Pandemic toll rises as states reconcile numbers

By Jamie Mullick, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 13, 2021 06:50 AM IST
  • In Bihar, three out of every four deaths in the past month was added to the state’s tally in just one day -- on June 9. In Maharashtra, more than half the number of deaths reported in the last 30 days were old backlog statistics. In Uttarakhand, this proportion was 30%.
