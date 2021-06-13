LIVE: Mizoram reports 346 new Covid-19 cases, tally crosses 15,000-mark

India on Sunday reported 80,834 fresh Covid-19 cases and 3,303 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry dashboard at 8am. The nation's total infections went up to 29,439,989 and the total death toll to 370,384 respectively. The active Covid-19 cases in country declined to 10,26,159.





The Covid-19 pandemic’s US death toll approached 600,000, even as cases and fatalities slowed.





Australia's Victoria state expects to announce further easing of Covid-19 restrictions this week, acting Premier James Merlino said on Sunday, as the state reported one new locally acquired infection for a second straight day.