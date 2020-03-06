Coronavirus: Iran may increase flights to evacuate all citizens of both nations

Mar 06, 2020

Tehran is considering increasing the number of special flights to ensure all stranded citizens from both India and Iran are evacuated, said a press release from the Iranian embassy on Friday.

“To consider more and adequate flights to New Delhi and Mumbai to ensure bringing back home all the stranded nationals of both countries,” said the release, referring to deliberations by the Iranian authorities.

The release said Iran was cooperating with India on the evacuation of citizens since February 26, when DGCA suspended flights to the country due to spread of coronavirus in Iran. It also refuted reports that Tehran had deported infected Indians.

Indian fishermen, students, pilgrims and businessmen are stuck in Iran due to cancellation of flights and they will be brought back by special Iranian flights after they have cleared the test for coronavirus.

The first set of around 300 test samples of Indian nationals will arrive tomorrow on an empty Mahan Air flight from Tehran, said the release.

“The first Iranian flight carrying sample swabs of stranded Indian citizens will leave Tehran IKIA Airport hopefully early morning on 7th March 2020 to New Delhi and in return, it will bring back Iranian nationals to their homeland,” it said.

The communication from Tehran confirms that if any Indian is found infected with the coronavirus, he or she will treated at a top medical facility in Iran, the rest will be allowed to board a flight home.

“The Indian citizens with no symptoms of Coronavirus will be transferred to India and those whose medical test results to be positive and affected, will be hospitalized in one of the advanced special medical centers designated by the Ministry of Health of the I. R. of Iran,” it said.

A medical team is collecting swabs from Indians in Iran and sending it back to India for testing. The Indian government hopes to soon set up a testing lab in Iran itself. A special Iranian flight is supposed to fly the testing equipment to Tehran.

The release added that both countries will “continue” their “close contacts” to ensure finding necessary remedies to alleviate the sufferings of all the stranded nationals including tourists, students and businessmen in the current critical situation which requires globally coordinated actions.