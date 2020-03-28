Coronavirus Lockdown: Rahul Gandhi tweets video of migrant exodus, slams govt

india

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted a video showing the continuing exodus of migrant workers on Saturday and attacked the government for its alleged failure to anticipate and prepare for this contingency.

“Out of work & facing an uncertain future, millions of our brothers & sisters across India are struggling to find their way back home. It’s shameful that we’ve allowed any Indian citizen to be treated this way & that the Govt had no contingency plans in place for this exodus,” Rahul’s tweet said.

The video highlights a crisis the government is currently dealing with as massive crowds of migrant workers gathered at Delhi-UP border search for a transport home, and in the process, are effectively negating the measures of social distancing and defeating the purpose of the nationwide lockdown.

Both Uttar Pradesh and Delhi governments have attempted to control the situation by announcing special buses to carry migrants to their respective destinations.

While UP announced a 1,000 buses, Delhi said it had arranged for a 100 buses for the purpose. Several instances of buses overloaded with migrants have been reported, triggering fears that it may spread the infections.

The Central and state governments have taken several steps to resolve the situation including arranging for community kitchens, night shelters and rent-free stay at their current accommodation to encourage the most vulnerable workforce to stay where they are.

The mass exodus started soon after the nation went into a three-week-long lockdown starting Tuesday midnight, raising concerns that the COVID-19 outbreak could turn into a humanitarian crisis.

