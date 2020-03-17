Coronavirus: NSCN-IM cancels ‘Republic Day’ and other events

india

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 23:09 IST

One of the oldest militant outfits of the country – the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Isak-Muivah) said Tuesday evening said that it has decided to cancel its ‘Republic Day’ celebration in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The outfit, which signed a framework agreement (FA) with Government of India (GoI) in August 2015, has cancelled other engagements and events as well as preventive measures against coronavirus.

A statement issued by the publicity wing of the outfit also said that its annual budget session and celebration of silver jubilee of the Naga Freedom Fighters Widows’ Welfare Federation have also been postponed.

It added that there would be no interviews or press conference, “no media interaction whatsoever” and no meetings.

NSCN-IM, the largest of the Naga rebel outfits, observes ‘Republic Day’ on March 21.

After 18 years of talks with the GoI, NSCN-IM had signed the FA, which was to be the basis for a final agreement on the Naga political issue. While there have been speculations about its content, it is yet to be made public

Though the peace talks with NSCN-IM and seven other rebel outfits concluded in October last year, the final agreement is yet to be signed as the former is insisting of a separate Naga flag and constitution despite the central government’s refusal.

The Naga insurgency began in 1950s seeking independence, but over the years that gave way to demand for other things like more autonomy, integration of all Naga-inhabited areas in Nagaland, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.