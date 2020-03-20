e-paper
Home / India News / Coronavirus Outbreak: Mamata seeks immediate ban on international flights to Bengal

Coronavirus Outbreak: Mamata seeks immediate ban on international flights to Bengal



india Updated: Mar 20, 2020 19:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Chief minister Mamata Banerjee has accused the centre of not providing help to tackle coronavirus outbreak in the state.
Chief minister Mamata Banerjee has accused the centre of not providing help to tackle coronavirus outbreak in the state.(HT Photo)
         

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to order the suspension of all international flights destined to the state in order to prevent the entry of any possible carriers of coroavirus from abroad said PTI. Mamata is reported to have made the demand during a video conference chaired by the PM and attended by the chief ministers of the states to review measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus that has taken four lives in the country and infected over 200 residents.

“Have told PM to stop all international flights to Bengal,” Mamata was quoted as saying by the PTI after the video-conference.

The union government had yesterday announced a ban on all banned all international flights to the country for a week beginning March 22.

Mamata sought an immediate suspension in flights, however, it is not clear if she also demanded an extension on the restriction for flights heading to Bengal.

She is also said to have requested the prime minister for a plan for the unorganised sector which is expected to be worst-hit due to a considerable drop in economic activities as part of containment efforts.

“Have requested PM to come up with a plan for the unorganised sector, suffering due to COVID-19 pandemic,” PTI quoted the Bengal CM as saying.

The Prime Minister on Friday afternoon reviewed the country’s efforts to check the progress of the deadly contagion into the third stage of community transmissions with the chief ministers and health ministers of all states.

According to the health ministry’s latest figures, 222 people have been infected with the virus in the country with a sudden spike in the numbers over the last couple of days.

Bengal has two confirmed cases and they both had visited London recently. The chief minister has been miffed with the centre and alleged it was not cooperating with the state’s efforts to contain the disease.

She had also accused the centre of withholding necessary medical supplies to the state on Thursday.

