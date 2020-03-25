US tells citizens in India to abide by lockdown amid Covid-19 crisis while it plans evacuation

india

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 21:11 IST

The United States government has asked its citizens in India to follow the curbs imposed during the 21-day nationwide lockdown announced Tuesday by prime mnister Narendra Modi. Washington also indicated on Wednesday that it is in talks with New Delhi to fly back its citizens.

“On March 24, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide curfew till April 15, 2020, in order to prevent the spread of #COVID19. US citizens are required to comply with Indian law & obey directions from law enforcement officers,” said a release from the US Embassy in India.

The 21-day lockdown announced yesterday bars movement of all residents including foreigners unless they are associated with essential services and also orders shutting down of private businesses including hotels etc. However, exemptions have been made and authorities are intervening to address genuine concerns.

The US embassy release asks its citizens to comply while adding that the “exact parameters of the curfew are still unclear”.

The embassy also said it had requested Indian authorities to allow US residents to stay in their hotels despite the lockdown provisions.

The embassy statement says it is working to arrange for flights from India to the US and once that is done it will request the government for a “safe passage” for US citizens to the airport.

“The U.S. Mission to India continues to work with the U.S. Department of State and airline companies to arrange flights from India to the United States for U.S. citizens. Once these flights are arranged, we will work with the Indian government to arrange to the greatest extent possible safe passage to airports for U.S. citizens,” says the release.

The embassy noted that several US citizens have sought assistance to leave India and asked all to register for its Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) application to receive daily updates on the evacuation efforts.

The embassy release doesn’t offer any estimate of the number of US citizens currently staying in India and how many have sought assistance to fly back to their own country, which is one of the worst affected by the outbreak of the disease.

France has also said that it wants to evacuate about 2,000 French tourists in India through special Air France flights, arrangement for which is being discussed with the Indian authorities.

It must be noted that India has enforced a ban on the arrival of all international flights in the country.