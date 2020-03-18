No police nod to any protest or event till March 31 amid coronavirus pandemic

india

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 06:43 IST

The Delhi Police on Tuesday issued a statement regarding the coronavirus outbreak, announcing that they will not be issuing any no-objection certificates (NOC) or permission to any protest, rally or other gatherings in the city till March 31.

Also, no licences will be issued for any public entertainment activities. The police also appealed to the people to remain indoor as far as possible to prevent spread of the disease.

“Delhi Police make a fervent appeal to general public to remain indoor, as far as possible and not to come outside unnecessarily for leisure or entertainment activities which involve close contact with more than 4-5 persons at any place. It is also appealed not to assemble at any place for protest, dharna, rally, or any other activity, whether in close space or outside, till March 31, 2020...All members of public are appealed to cooperate in containing the spread of the dreadful disease,” a statement issued by the city police said.

The statement came hours after the local assistant commissioner of police and the station house officer held talks with the protesters at Shaheen Bagh to convince them call off their agitation failed on Tuesday.